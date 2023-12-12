WiMi Announced Quantum Entanglement Routing Optimization Technology

Beijing, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that through in-depth research, WiMi has successfully developed a quantum entanglement routing optimization. This aims to improve entanglement fidelity and communication efficiency in quantum communication networks by optimizing the transmission path and distribution mechanism of entangled streams using advanced quantum memories and photonic switches. The overall design framework of quantum entanglement routing optimization is based on the complex structure of quantum communication networks and the entangled-stream distribution mechanism, and aims to optimize the transmission path and distribution method of entanglement flows in quantum communication networks to achieve high-fidelity entanglement transmission and high-efficiency quantum information communication.

The following are the key components of the technology:

Quantum memories and photonic switches: The core of the technology is advanced quantum memories and photonic switches. Quantum memories are used to store and process quantum information, while photonic switches are used to regulate and manage the transmission and distribution of entangled streams. By taking full advantage of advanced quantum memories and photonic switches, intelligent management and optimal distribution of entangled streams are achieved.

Intelligent route management system: Quantum entanglement routing optimization adopts an intelligent route management system, which can automatically identify the topology and distribution of entanglement resources in the quantum communication network, and dynamically adjust the transmission path and distribution mechanism of the entanglement flow. With the intelligent route management system, the technology can ensure the optimization of entanglement fidelity and communication efficiency.

Entanglement flow priority regulation: The entanglement flow priority regulation mechanism can automatically prioritize the entanglement flow in the whole quantum network, to ensure the transmission priority and distribution of the entanglement flow.

Optimization of network topology: The technology also includes the design optimization of quantum communication network topology. Through the optimized design of the network topology, the efficient operation of the management system and the optimal transmission of the entangled streams can be realized. By reasonably optimizing the network topology, the scalability and stability of the quantum communication network can be improved.

Through the integration of the above parts, quantum entanglement routing optimization can realize intelligent management and optimal allocation of entanglement flows in quantum communication networks, thus realizing high-fidelity entanglement transmission and high-efficiency quantum information communication.

WiMi's quantum entanglement routing optimization improves entanglement fidelity and communication efficiency through the optimized transmission and distribution mechanism of entanglement flows in quantum communication networks. The technology realizes intelligent management and distribution of entanglement streams in quantum networks by integrating advanced quantum memories and photonic switches, thus solving the problems of entanglement fidelity decay and communication channel loss in conventional quantum communication networks. Here are a few keys to the technology:

Intelligent routing management: Through an intelligent routing management system, quantum entanglement routing optimization is able to automatically prioritize the entanglement flows in the entire quantum network without the need for global network information. The technology can dynamically adjust the transmission path of entangled flows according to the network topology and distribution of entanglement resources to achieve optimal entanglement fidelity and communication efficiency.

High-fidelity transmission: By optimizing the transmission path and distribution mechanism of the entanglement flow, quantum entanglement routing optimization achieves entanglement fidelity transmission with low channel loss. This means that in long-distance quantum communication, it can realize the same entanglement fidelity as lossless links, thus ensuring the reliability and security of quantum information transmission.

Multi-node quantum network support: This technology supports the construction and development of multi-node quantum networks, and improves the scalability and stability of quantum communication networks by optimizing the distribution mechanism and transmission path of entangled flows. The technology provides reliable technical support and solutions for the deployment and management of multi-node quantum networks.

Based on advanced photonic technology: This technology is based on the latest photonic technology and quantum memory, and utilizes advanced photonic switches to achieve intelligent management and optimal allocation of entangled flows. By making full use of the advantages of advanced photonic technology, the quantum entanglement routing optimization technology can effectively improve the transmission efficiency and reliability of entanglement fidelity in quantum communication networks.

The technology has made significant breakthroughs in improving the entanglement fidelity and transmission efficiency of quantum communication networks, but there are still some challenges that need to be solved in the future.

The current quantum memory technology still faces challenges in terms of stability and reliability, especially during long-time entanglement and transmission. In order to further improve the efficiency and reliability of quantum entanglement routing optimization technology, further research and development of stable and reliable quantum memory technology is needed to ensure the continuous transmission of entangled streams.

As the scale of the quantum communication network expands, the optimization of the network topology will become crucial. Future development requires further research and optimization of the network topology for more efficient quantum entanglement routing optimization management and entangled stream distribution mechanism. Noise and interference present in the quantum channel are one of the main factors affecting the entanglement fidelity and communication efficiency, in order to achieve higher quality entanglement transmission and quantum communication, further research and development of quantum channel noise and interference suppression techniques are needed in the future to improve communication stability. With continuous research, we believe that these challenges will be gradually overcome.

WiMi's quantum entanglement routing optimization technology provides important support for the development of quantum communication networks in the future, and this technology has injected new vitality into the development of quantum communication technology. This technology marks a brand new stage of development of quantum communication technology, and injects new vitality and hope into the progress and development of quantum information science. WiMi will continue to be committed to promoting the development of quantum communication technology, and contributing to the construction of a safe and efficient quantum network.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

