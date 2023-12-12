VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following significant developments on its ongoing Syracuse Project:

Completed Durler 2-21 Well Now Being Optimized

VVC previously announced, on November 16, 2023, the successful completion of the Durler 2-21 well and the beginning of testing of the well. This well is a pivotal component of the Syracuse Project aimed at helium and natural gas extraction. The Company now has two wells producing and selling helium and natural gas on the Syracuse Project: the Levens 2-31 in the northwest portion of the project and the Durler 2-21 in the Southeast portion of the project. The location of these sites will provide significant guidance in further development of the Project.

The VVC Team is now optimizing production from the Durler 2-21, which has shown stronger than expected initial results, to ensure maximum efficiency and maximum overall productivity. This testing and adjustment phase will likely take place over 8 to 10 weeks during which time the Team will gain a much better understanding not only of this well, but also of the overall project.

Completion Phase Underway on Hodgson 1-17 and C Double D 1-16 Wells

On December 11, 2023, VVC began the completion phase of two additional critical Syracuse wells, Hodgson 1-17 and C Double D 1-16. Both wells are expected to be completed within 2 weeks. These two wells lie approximately midway between the Durler 2-21 and the Levens 2-31 wells in the Syracuse Project. The completion of these two wells will provide more visibility and insight on the production capacity of the Syracuse Project, as wells on the outer ends and in the center of the project will have been completed.

Levens 4-31, T Spiker 1-17, Weaver 1-15 Ready for Completion Phase

In another significant milestone, VVC announces that all the necessary steps have been taken to prepare the Levens 4-31, T Spiker 1-17, and Weaver 1-15 wells for the completion process. The successful perforation of these wells will mark another achievement in the Project's development phase. The completion process for these wells is expected to begin before the end of the year.

A Continued Commitment to Sustainable Practices

VVC remains dedicated to environmentally responsible practices. The Company’s operations are conducted with the utmost regard to ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

