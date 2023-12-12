BJG Electronics and Electro Enterprises Rebrand as FDH Aero

Both companies to operate together as FDH Electronics, a unified FDH Aero team focused solely on serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today it has rebranded its current brands BJG Electronics and Electro Enterprises as FDH Aero. Together, they now operate under the name FDH Electronics, a unified FDH Aero team focused solely on serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs.



The launch of FDH Electronics underscores FDH Aero’s enterprise-wide commitment to simplifying procurement for the aerospace and defense industry. The move also serves to amplify FDH Aero’s already strong brands in the electronics, electrical components and consumables space under a single, formative name that brings together the strengths of both industry leading businesses.

Mitch Enright, formerly president of Electro Enterprises, is now president of FDH Electronics. “Today’s announcement is just the latest step in our ongoing efforts to streamline our service, quality, and supply chain excellence under a unified name and support system,” said Enright. “We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and supplier partners while continuing to act as an integral piece of the complete FDH Aero solution.”

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH Aero is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,200 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit the FDH Aero website.

