TrueCommerce Bolsters Global Customer Support with Executive Appointment

Amy Harvey returns to TrueCommerce to serve as Head of Global Support

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Amy Harvey as head of global support. Harvey will lead the TrueCommerce global customer support strategy and teams across regions, ensuring a cohesive and customer-centric approach to support as well as a strong focus on customer success.



Harvey will spearhead the implementation of a robust customer success program aimed at ensuring that customers derive maximum value from their TrueCommerce solution. The customer success program will provide customers with guidance and best practices during their journey with TrueCommerce, helping them optimize solution utilization and better achieve business outcomes. Harvey will also focus on enhancing the customer support experience—empowering customers with tools, the latest technology, and training materials, ensuring a consistent and exceptional customer experience.

"I am thrilled to welcome Amy back to TrueCommerce as our head of global support," said Eric Douglas, COO at TrueCommerce. “During her first stint at TrueCommerce, Amy excelled in her ability to collaborate with customers and ensure their satisfaction. Her extensive experience in both our organization and the broader technology industry makes her the ideal leader to drive our unified customer support strategy.”

Harvey brings a wealth of industry experience to her new role, having previously served as the Vice President of Professional Services during her initial tenure with TrueCommerce. Most recently, she served as the Chief Operating Officer at Escher Group, where she continued to demonstrate her expertise in delivering world-class customer service, leading global teams helping connect consumers with global eCommerce networks.

"I am excited to rejoin TrueCommerce and lead our customer support efforts globally," said Amy Harvey. “Throughout the past year, I have observed TrueCommerce refine its customer support and implementation teams and processes, transforming them into a seamlessly efficient operation. Collaborating with our skilled teams worldwide, I am enthusiastic about strengthening the customer experience and maintaining TrueCommerce's standing as a global supply chain network leader.”

TrueCommerce’s Continued Customer Focus

Harvey’s role at TrueCommerce underscores the company’s continued investment in enhancing customer support and customer experiences. Over the past year, TrueCommerce made significant enhancements to its global support processes and strengthened its connection with customers. The company expanded its support and services footprint across three continents, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. This development not only allows it to better serve customers conducting business in this region but also integrates follow-the-sun capabilities into its operational teams. TrueCommerce customer support now boasts a global team of dedicated employees, showcasing the company’s commitment to providing prompt and efficient assistance to its customers. The result is a more agile and responsive support structure that brings both speed and cost advantages to the company’s overall operating model.

The recent introduction of TrueCommerce Guided Onboarding (GO!) has significantly reduced onboarding and partner setup time, providing customers with an intuitive user experience and the flexibility to work at their own pace. TrueCommerce has also invested in self-service and eLearning resources, such as TrueCommerce University, which provides industry-specific and application enrichment content and courses—all aimed at delivering comprehensive and accessible support to customers.

