The Global Hospital Robots Market Projected to Expand at a 14.4% Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The hospital robots market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Hospital Robots Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the hospital robots market size is projected to reach $3.42 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The expansion in the hospital robots market is attributed to the rise in healthcare automation. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the hospital robots market. Key players in the hospital robots market include McKesson Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Yujin Robot, Medtronic PLC, and ABB Group.

Hospital Robots Market Segments

• By Product Type: Autonomous Mobile Robots, Disinfecting or Sterilization Robots, Laboratory Robots, Pharmacy Robots

• By Deployment: Laparoscopy, Pharmacy Applications, Orthopedic Surgery, External Beam Radiation Therapy, Physical Rehabilitation, Neurosurgery, Other Deployments

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global hospital robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A hospital robot, or a medical robot, is used in the medical field to assist healthcare professionals and improve patient care within a hospital or healthcare setting. They help in surgical procedures, perform mobile tasks, automate pharmacy processes, provide telepresence and remote caregiving, aid in disinfection, improve blood drawing procedures, support rehabilitation and assist with administrative tasks.

