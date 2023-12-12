Victoria Gough of VG Designs to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FAIRBURN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone wishes to live in a home that makes them feel warm, cozy, safe, and beautifully designed to their own personal taste. Whether you just moved into a new place or realize the home you have lived in for a few years feels drab, stuffy, or outdated there comes a time when you realize you need a change. When you try to do it yourself you may not only make costly mistakes but you realize you don’t have as good of an eye for detail as you thought you did. By hiring a professional designer, they will bring their expertise and knowledge to bring your vision to reality so you can live in the home of your dreams.

Victoria Gough is the owner of VG Designs providing her clients with designs that combine creativity and comfort with every detail executed to perfection. Her two specialties are remodeling basements and kitchen designs.

When it comes to basement design, Victoria knows the right elements that make a space comfortable and functional. She can help you find a style that is warm, stylish, and functional for your needs that suits your unique tastes. For example, you may desire a bright, eclectic look, a rustic feel, or kid-friendly play zone. Or perhaps a fully finished living space complete with kitchen and bath? Whatever your wishes it will be designed to fit your exact preferences while adding value and flair to your home.

Since her early 20’s, Victoria always immensely enjoyed decorating. As she took on different projects for her friends and family, she received so many compliments and encouragement for her unique approach, she decided to look into becoming an interior designer. After a few struggles and setbacks in her personal life, in 2015 she obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Design Institute of San Diego. In 2017, she then moved from San Diego to Georgia where she finally achieved her dreams by launching her own design business. Since so many folks have unfinished basements, it became her main focus and passion.

An expert at creating beautiful and functional spaces, Victoria can skillfully pinpoint precisely which shade of paint will work best with the amount of light a room receives, provides space planning, the right design layout, and knowns which custom sofa you’ll need for achieving a uniquely-proportioned space. She emphasizes how designs need to be functional so it’s not about choosing what’s trending on Instagram but about creating homes that will look great for years to come.

Victoria is also absolutely passionate about Incorporating sustainability into her design work. Living in an energy efficient way has now become a way of life and she is committed to using environment friendly energy efficient products whenever possible.

With her stylistic eye and creative vision, Victoria brings her clients a pleasing hassle-free experience that saves them headaches, time, and money. Working together, you’ll be able to come up with a layout, color scheme, product selection, and anything else you need to create a space you’ll love so you will finally have the home you have always envisioned.

