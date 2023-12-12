12 December 2023

The President of Turkmenistan received the Director of the Regional Bureau of the United Nations Development Program

On December 11, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Deputy Administrator of the United Nations Development Program and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS Ivana Zivkovic.

I.Zivkovic congratulated the head of state, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people on the 28th anniversary of the Neutrality of Turkmenistan, wishing peace, prosperity and new successes.

During the meeting, the President emphasized that the development of multifaceted strategic cooperation with the UN is one of the priorities of our country’s foreign policy. In the context of fruitful interaction with the UN and its specialized agencies, it was noted that at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan put forward initiatives to ensure global socio-economic progress and prosperity, as well as achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

It was also stated that one of the priorities of the large-scale socio-economic reforms carried out in the country is environmental protection. At the same time, Turkmenistan actively cooperates with international organizations, primarily with the UN, in the implementation of the national environmental strategy.

Speaking about the obligations assumed and practical steps taken by Turkmenistan to combat climate change, the head of state confirmed the intention of the Turkmen side to continue to support UN Development Program projects in the field of environmental protection.

Particular attention during the meeting was focused on successfully implemented joint projects of the Government of Turkmenistan and UNDP in the field of healthcare.

As stated, the UN Development Program is actively involved in the development of the national digital network. In this regard, the need to continue cooperation in exchanging best practices in this area, finding new sustainable ways to develop the economy, improving public services and improving the level of qualifications of civil servants was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, Turkmenistan’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the UN Development Program in order to achieve sustainable and inclusive development was once again confirmed.