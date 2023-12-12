Pennsylvania-based Health System Expands Relationship With Streamline Health® eValuator™ Pro-Fee Module

Regional provider expands utilization of automated pre-bill coding analysis to improve revenue performance



Atlanta, GA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has expanded its agreement with a five hospital, Epic-EHR based health system in Pennsylvania. The system will add eValuator’s Pro-Fee pre-bill coding analysis technology to improve revenue integrity and financial performance for their professional fee services.

eValuator’s pre-bill code audit technology makes it easy for providers to identify, quantify and expedite correction of coding issues with the highest impact on revenue integrity. With eValuator, providers can optimize financial performance from their inpatient, outpatient, and professional-fee encounters through one platform, without billing delays.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with this health system and to enable them to audit all of their records, prior to billing, across their continuum of care,” stated Ben Stilwill, Chief Executive Officer. “This expansion is a testament to the value of eValuator and to the strong relationships our Client Success team is building.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

