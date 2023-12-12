Amesite Announces Strategic Five-Year Partnership to Expand Workforce Development with West Virginia Northern Community College

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces a five-year partnership with West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC).



Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, commented on the new partnership. "WVNCC’s Workforce Development Program is very effectively engaging their community through education. We are delighted to partner with their team to expand their offerings and impact, and reach more of their constituents with flexible, online offerings."

"Partnering with Amesite enables us to expand our educational capabilities and reach," said Dr. Phil Klein, Vice President, Economic & Workforce Development at WVNCC. "This collaboration will help us drive economic development through partnerships with our regional businesses."

West Virginia Northern Community College’s mission is to educate and empower individuals to achieve academic and career goals, leading to a highly skilled, well-rounded, and accomplished workforce which successfully competes and adapts in a global economy. The College responds to the needs of the region it serves by offering a high-quality learning environment that is accessible, safe, and accommodating while nurturing teamwork and community service. Founded in 1972, WVNCC is comprised of three campuses situated in New Martinsville, Weirton and Wheeling.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

