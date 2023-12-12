Kyivstar Network Targeted by Widespread Cyber Attack

Amsterdam, 12 December 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that the network of its Ukrainian subsidiary Kyivstar has been the target of a widespread hacker attack in the morning of 12 December 2023, causing a technical failure. As a result of this, communication and Internet access services are temporarily unavailable on the Kyivstar network.

Kyivstar technical teams are working on eliminating the consequences of the hacker attack and restoring communication as soon as possible. They are working in close cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to determine the circumstances and consequences of the interference in the Kyivstar network. At the time of this release, the personal data of subscribers has not been compromised, to the best of Kyivstar’s knowledge.

Kyivstar remains committed to working relentlessly to keep Ukraine connected in cooperation with Ukrainian government authorities and to addressing the consequences of this morning’s cyber-attack. VEON and Kyivstar are also conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full extent and impact of the incident, and to implement additional security measures to prevent any recurrence. The exact magnitude of the financial impact is not yet quantifiable as it will depend on how long services are impacted.

VEON and Kyivstar will continue to inform their stakeholders and customers about further developments.

