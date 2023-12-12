ParaZero to Elevate Aerospace Safety Standards to Military Aircraft

Innovative new strategic partnership targets helicopter and drone enhanced safety

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, previously announced that it is moving towards enhancing safety capabilities in the defense and drone sectors through its strategic partnership with KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR). This partnership aims to leverage ParaZero's defense industry network to apply KULR's advanced vibration reduction technology, "KULR VIBE," across helicopter and rotorcraft fleets.

The collaboration will combine ParaZero's SafeAir and SmartAir Trinity solutions with KULR VIBE software in a unified product, designed to significantly enhance drone performance, operational efficiency, and safety standards, thereby setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The partnership leverages ParaZero's deep connections and expertise to bring groundbreaking safety technologies to the forefront of military aviation.

"Joining forces with KULR Technology Group is a strategic move towards Optimizing safety in the defense and drone sectors," said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. "Our combined expertise in safety systems and vibration control technology will deliver unparalleled solutions, enhancing the reliability and performance of critical aerial vehicles."

KULR VIBE, utilizing AI-driven algorithms for vibration analysis and reduction, is pivotal for maintaining optimal performance and safety in helicopters and high-performance unmanned aerial applications. Reducing vibration not only extends flight range and improves efficiency but is also crucial for preventing catastrophic failures and maintenance issues.

Both companies have established reputations for innovation and success in their respective fields, making this partnership a significant step forward in the advancement of safe and efficient aerospace technologies.

