Global Healthy Biscuits Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 3.82 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.20%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porter's Five Forces Analysis (possible entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) is included in the Healthy Biscuits Market study. This analysis is essential for understanding the Healthy Biscuits market. Biscuits are vital products and snacks consumed by a large population in nearly every region. Healthy biscuits have established a new trend in the biscuit industry as health awareness has grown, as they are a good source of nutrients and an appealing flavor. Most of the world's population consumes biscuits as essential products and snacks. As health consciousness has increased, nutritious biscuits have generated a new trend in the biscuit sector, as they are viewed as an enticing source of nutrients. However, increasing competition between manufacturers, conventional baking procedures, and the availability of substitute products restrict the growth of the healthy biscuits market. At the same time, investments create a new market potential for healthy biscuits.

Market News

In May 2022, MondelÄ“z International, Inc., Progressing Against Our Snacking Made Right ESG Goals.

In June 2022, Pladis, McVitie’s Commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In June 2022, Parle-G's New Post on Mental Health Strengthens Our Love for A Childhood Favourite.

In June 2022, Parle continues to be India's top FMCG brand: Kantar Worldpanel.

Competitive Analysis

The global Healthy Biscuits market’s major key players are MondelÄ“z International, Inc.; Pladis; Britannia; Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.; IFFCO; COSMIC NUTRACOS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED; UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd.; Anmol Industries Ltd.; and ITC Limited; IKO.

Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness, Low Cost, Extensive Availability, and High Nutritious Content Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global healthy biscuits market size was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2022–2030)." The market is expanding due to rising health and fitness awareness and a growing preference for healthy snack products, particularly among working professionals and millennial's. It is also anticipated that demand for nutritious biscuits will rise due to their high nutritional content. Low pricing, easy accessibility, rapid consumption, and high nutritional value are some of the elements that are anticipated to increase the popularity of healthy biscuits. To enhance the flavor of healthy biscuits, manufacturers are producing a variety of flavored varieties. Parle provides digestive biscuits flavored with honey and oats and scented with cinnamon. Due to increased health consciousness and food safety concerns, consumers are gravitating toward natural food items.

Regional Analysis

Europe takes the lead in the global healthy biscuits market throughout the forecast period. The high demand for digestive biscuits and the existence of significant players like Model"z International, Inc. and United Biscuits are primarily responsible for the market's expansion. High product demand and numerous product launches drive the country's economic expansion. Biscuits and cookies attract many consumers since many are gluten-free, have high fiber content, have no added sugar, and are protein-rich. This is anticipated to increase the demand for nutritious cookies in the region.

Expanding Snacking and Shifting Dietary Patterns Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In addition to a preference for low-calorie or low-sugar products, the escalating snacking trend and shifting eating patterns are increasing the market for sugar-free biscuits. Generation Z and millennial's are the primary consumers of sugar-free biscuits. In addition, social media messages advocating a healthy diet to maintain a healthy weight inspire customers to buy sugar-free cookies. The abundant availability of traditional biscuits through various distribution channels is the critical barrier impeding the growth of this sector. Numerous multinational firms, such as Kellogg Company, General Mills, Model"z International, and Parle Products, manufacture traditional biscuits and distribute them to consumers via their global distribution networks.

Key Highlights

Based on type, the market is segmented into functional and digestive, gluten-free, and reduced calorie.The reduced calorie segment held the most significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online. The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global healthy biscuits market during the forecast period.

Europe is the most dominant global healthy biscuits market during the forecast period.

Global Healthy Biscuits Market: Segmentation

By Type

Functional and Digestive

Gluten-free

Reduced Calorie

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

