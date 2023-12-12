All-Ukrainian conference gathers key stakeholders to discuss best regional and local practices

On 8 December, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine conducted an All-Ukrainian educational and practical conference, ‘Initiatives for Recovery and Development: Regional and Local Aspects’ in Kyiv.

The event was organised as part of the EU-funded ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project, in partnership with the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

The conference brought together more than 160 key players in the field, including representatives of government, local authorities, non-governmental organisations, the expert community, international partners, diplomatic institutions, United Nations agencies, and other actors.

During the first day of the conference, participants enriched their understanding of the topic through expert-led panel discussions on modern mechanisms and tools for local and regional recovery and development. The second day was dedicated to a series of interactive workshops and targeted discussions.

Henrik Huitfeldt, Head of the Local and Human Development Section at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said the EU was committed to providing further support to Ukraine along its road to recovery. “This commitment includes comprehensive assistance for Ukraine’s integration with the European Union, reforms, and reconstruction,” he said. “Grounded in prior successful joint projects, the conference is intended to reinforce resilience and advance the early recovery of communities affected by Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.”

