EU Foreign Ministers agree to strengthen EU civilian mission in Armenia

On 11 December, the EU Foreign Affairs Council agreed to strengthen the European Union civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA), increasing its presence on the ground from 138 staff to 209. 

Announcing this, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said it was “an important increase in the size of the mission, and this is a way of increasing the stability of Armenia’s international border with Azerbaijan”.  

He added the EU believed there was “a historic chance to achieve peace in the region”, and was committed to continue its support to these efforts, by working with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. 

Earlier yesterday, Borrell had an informal meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.  

“We are currently working on strengthening our relations with Armenia,” said Borrell. 

“I see that Armenia clearly sees the benefits of increasing cooperation with us, and we are ready to respond positively.” 

