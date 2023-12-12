EU sanctions 6 persons and 5 entities from Iran for military support of Russia’s war against Ukraine

On 11 December, the Council of the European Union imposed restrictive measures against six persons and five entities involved in Iran’s development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) used in Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

These are the first listings under the newly-established framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. They complement the previous four rounds of listings on Iranian drones already adopted under other sanctions regimes.

The new listings include the company Shakad Sanat Asmari, its CEO, deputy CEO and chief scientist, other companies manufacturing components for UAVs, namely Baharestan Kish Company and its managing director, Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif and its CEO, as well as Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company, offering aerospace engineering services, and companies helping Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) improve the UAV programme (Kimia Part Sivan Company).

Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited.

