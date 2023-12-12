Modular Data Center Market to Surpass US$ 87.65 Billion by 2030 - CoherentMI

Modular data centers are prefabricated modules or containers that include the IT equipment, cooling systems and power modules required for a data center. They offer scalability, flexibility and quick deployment for edge computing applications.

The modular data center market is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions. With the rapidly growing volume of data generated by businesses and individuals, there is a need for scalable and flexible data center solutions that can accommodate this growing data. Modular data centers offer the advantage of being easily expandable and customizable to meet the specific requirements of businesses. Additionally, these data centers are pre-fabricated, which significantly reduces the time and cost involved in the construction process compared to traditional data centers.

Another driver contributing to the growth of the modular data center market is the increasing adoption of cloud services. As more businesses migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud, there is a need for data centers that can support cloud-based applications and services. Modular data centers provide the necessary scalability and flexibility to support cloud computing, making them a preferred choice for businesses looking to optimize their IT infrastructure.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends observed in the modular data center market is the adoption of edge computing. Edge computing refers to the practice of processing and analyzing data closer to the source, rather than sending it to a centralized data center. This trend has emerged due to the increasing volume of data generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which requires real-time data processing and analysis. Modular data centers, with their compact size and flexible deployment options, are well-suited for edge computing, allowing businesses to process data efficiently and reduce latency.

Another modular data center market trend is the integration of renewable energy sources. As sustainability becomes a priority for businesses, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly data center solutions. Modular data centers can be designed to incorporate renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, reducing their carbon footprint and operating costs.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Huawei unveiled FusionModule2000, a next-gen modular data center with improved integration, power density, and reliability, demonstrating environmental sustainability.

In June 2021, Schneider EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U ecostruxure micro data center c-series 43u for edge computing applications.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Efficient and Scalable Data Centers

The modular data center market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and scalable data centers. As businesses and organizations continue to generate massive amounts of data, the need for data centers that can handle this growth efficiently is becoming paramount. Modular data centers offer a flexible and scalable solution, allowing organizations to quickly expand their data center capacity as needed. With the ability to add or remove modules as required, these data centers provide businesses with the agility and scalability they need in today's fast-paced digital world. Additionally, modular data centers are designed to optimize energy efficiency, reducing operating costs and environmental impact. As a result, the demand for modular data centers is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Increasing Adoption of Edge Computing

Another key opportunity in the modular data center market is the increasing adoption of edge computing. Edge computing brings data processing closer to the source of data generation, enabling faster response times and reduced latency. As more devices and technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G networks, generate vast amounts of data that require real-time processing, the need for edge computing is rapidly growing. Modular data centers are well-suited for edge computing deployments, as they can be easily deployed in remote and distributed locations, such as factories, retail stores, and smart cities. These modular data centers offer the necessary computing power and storage capacity to process and analyze data at the edge, without the need for large-scale traditional data centers. Therefore, the increasing adoption of edge computing presents a significant opportunity for the modular data center market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The modular data center market share is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for efficient and scalable data centers and the increasing adoption of edge computing.

during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for efficient and scalable data centers and the increasing adoption of edge computing. On the basis of components, the dominating subsegment in the modular data center market is the functional modules segment. This is due to the flexibility offered by modular data centers, allowing organizations to easily add or remove functional modules as their needs change.

In terms of data center size, the large segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as large-scale organizations require significantly more computing power and storage capacity.

When considering tier type, Tier 1 & 2 data centers are dominating the market. These tiers offer sufficient levels of redundancy and uptime for most organizations, while also being more cost-effective than Tier 3 or Tier 4 data centers.

Among industries, the IT & Telecom sector is expected to dominate the modular data center market. This sector generates a large volume of data and requires robust data center infrastructure to support its operations.

In terms of geographical regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The region has a mature IT infrastructure and a high concentration of large-scale organizations that require modular data centers.

Key players operating in the modular data center market include Flexenclosure, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Eaton, Bladeroom, Cannon Technologies, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Baselayer Technology, Cisco, Aceco TI, Active Power, Datapod, ZTE, Commscope Holding, and Dell. These companies offer a wide range of modular data center solutions to meet the diverse needs of organizations.



Read complete market research report, "Modular Data Center Market, By Component, By Data Center Size, By Tier Type, By Industry, By Region, and other Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by CoherentMI.

Modular Data Center Market Segmentation

By Component: Functional Modules Services Infrastructure Power & Cooling

By Data Center Size: Small and Medium Large Micro

By Tier Type: Tier 1 & 2 Tier 3 Tier 4

By Industry: BFSI IT & Telecom Government & Defense Healthcare Retail & E-commerce Manufacturing Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



