CodeMonkey Unveils New Data Science Course: Empowering Kids with Skills for the Future!

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An educational and fun Data Science course tailored exclusively for kids! CodeMonkey proudly introduces its latest addition, a cutting-edge Data Science course designed for grades 5-6. This immersive experience introduces students to concepts such as data collection, storage, visualization and validation, making learning about Data Science enjoyable.



Through 16 meticulously curated Data Science lessons accompanied by 2 engaging creation sessions, students dive into the essentials of data comprehension in a manner that's both educational and exciting. The course seamlessly blends guided learning with interactive games that reinforce newfound knowledge and comprehension. By navigating this innovative curriculum, children not only grasp the fundamentals of Data Science but also gain hands-on experience in applying their skills through stimulating gameplay and review questions.

CodeMonkey is not just about learning; it's about preparing the next generation for a data-centric future. Data Science skills have become indispensable in today's world, offering an array of promising career prospects across diverse industries. As children master data analysis, they cultivate critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, enabling them to decipher information, identify patterns, and make informed decisions based on evidence.

CodeMonkey's Data Science Course is a comprehensive package comprising teacher guides, course explanations, interactive Q&A sessions, games to reinforce learning, student review questions, and creation lessons. By immersing young learners in the intricate world of data at an early age, this course equips them with the essential skills needed for a future where technology, healthcare, finance, and countless other sectors rely extensively on data analysis.

For more information about CodeMonkey’s Data Science Course you can visit: https://www.codemonkey.com/courses/data-science-course/



About CodeMonkey:

CodeMonkey is a leading coding for kids program. Through its award-winning courses, millions of students learn how to code in real programming languages. CodeMonkey offers an engaging and enjoyable coding curriculum for schools, after-school clubs and camps as well as self-paced online courses to learn coding at home.

