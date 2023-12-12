Enthusiast Gaming Unveils Revamp of Iconic Gaming Portal, Shockwave

Shockwave.com Elevates Gaming Legacy with Website and Mobile Experience Overhaul and Renewed Focus on Daily Games

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, has announced a significant update to Shockwave.com , one of the internet's longest-standing gaming platforms, home to thousands of online and downloadable games. The site has been a vital part of the gaming community for years and has relaunched with a fresh new look and mobile-friendly experience.

Shockwave.com boasts over 1.4 million active users spending an average of 9 minutes per session on the site, with subscriptions dating back as far as 14 years. With these updates, Enthusiast Gaming aims to position Shockwave.com as a go-to daily game site, competing with industry giants like The New York Times Puzzles and Games, while preserving its legacy as one of the oldest gaming sites on the web and capitalizing on its robust library of daily and other casual games such as Daily Jigsaw , The Daily SNOOP , and Fruit Merge.

" Shockwave.com has always held a special place in the hearts of gamers, and with this revitalization, we're making sure it remains a go-to destination for players of all ages,” said Shinggo Lu, Chief Product Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “The modernization efforts will enhance the user experience and position us to capitalize on a growing trend towards daily games that drives strong subscription demand."

For more information about Shockwave.com and its relaunch, please visit www.shockwave.com .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

