Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health benefits associated with nonalcoholic beer as compared to the customary alcoholic beer is fueling the growth of the market, as consumption of alcohol leads to intoxication, which causes unconsciousness, hangover, and loss of temperament. Hence, nonalcoholic beers have been introduced. Through nonalcoholic beer, a person is able to enjoy consumption of beer without losing consciousness. Furthermore, nonalcoholic beer helps in stimulating the milk production of breasts and reduces anxiety and stress by providing a sound sleep. In addition, it helps in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It is included in the sports nutrition to get extra energy. Moreover, increase in number of bars, pubs, and restaurants is boosting its demand. The emerging technologies in packaging and canning process is stimulating its demand. Government has taken stringent measures for the banof alcoholic beer. Thus, all these factors are driving the growth of the global nonalcoholic beer market.

Key Market Players

Heineken N.V, Suntory Beer, Bernard Brewery, Big Drop Brewing Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Krombacher Brauerei, Erdinger Weibbrau, Moscow Brewing company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg, Weihenstephan, Arpanoosh, Kirin, Behnoush Iran, Coors Brewing Company

Innovation in technology

Nonalcoholic beer is served during travel to reduce the boredom of people. Expansion of the tourism industry is driving the market growth. The innovation has led to the processing from various raw materials such as grapes and apples. In addition, inclusion of 0.5 % by volume nonalcoholic beer in the product portfolio is shifting the preference of alcohol consumers to nonalcoholic beer, as it has the same taste as that of alcoholic beverages.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

Alcohol-free

0.5 % Alcohol by Volume

By Category

Plain

Flavoured

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

