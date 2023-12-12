Industrial Robotics Market Set for Rapid Growth at a CAGR of 12.6% by Forecast 2032

Industrial Robotics Market Expected to Reach $163 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial robots represent a pinnacle of technological advancement, designed to operate seamlessly in manufacturing and commercial settings, undertaking a spectrum of tasks ranging from fundamental to intricate. These highly sophisticated machines possess the capability to autonomously perform a diverse array of functions, including welding, assembly, packaging, and material handling.

The construction of industrial robots involves a synergistic integration of mechanical components, electronic controls, and sophisticated software programming. This harmonious blend of technologies empowers these robots with precision, efficiency, and adaptability, allowing them to navigate complex tasks with ease. The mechanical components provide the necessary strength and agility, while electronic controls ensure seamless coordination of movements, and software programming governs the decision-making processes.

The industrial robotics market size was valued at $38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $163 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample PDF with Updated Pages @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/214

The key factor accelerating the market for industrial robotics is a sudden surge in global industrial output. Industrialization in different developing countries such as India, China, Africa, and others is expected to boost the industrial robotics market growth.

Moreover, key market players are focused on business expansion as a growth strategy. For instance, in February 2023, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced an investment of approximately $223 million to build a new factory in India.

Furthermore, industrial robotics is expected to be used in alternative application areas in growing markets. Electronics is a key area for penetration of the industrial robotics market and is witnessing growth at an increasing rate. Another key application of industrial robotics may be in the healthcare industry.

Nanorobotics, a part of industrial robotics, is gaining momentum in healthcare and other niche markets. Nanorobots help in mixing the right compound as per instructions and result in decreasing lead time, which in turn helps the company to meet the demand for the medicines they are manufacturing from the consumer in the market.

Enquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/214

Key Segments:

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Others

By End user industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical Rubber and Plastics

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others

By Function

Soldering and Welding

Materials handling

Assembling and Disassembling

Painting and Dispensing

Milling, Cutting, and Processing

Others

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/31e72c7a9e0f72728a2be58b58a71dba

Major Players:

The major players profiled in the industrial robotics market ABB Ltd. (ABB Robotics), include Daihen Corporation, Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics), Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka Robotics Corporation, Mitsubishi, Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Nachi Robotic Systems), Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation