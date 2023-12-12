Metal Cutting Tool Market Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2032

According to AMR, Metal Cutting Tool Market Expected to Reach $107.3 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal cutting tools play a crucial role in the manufacturing industry, serving the primary purpose of efficiently removing excess material from metal pieces through the process of shear deformation. These tools are essential for shaping, turning, and various related procedures, contributing significantly to the precision and quality of the final products.

There are two primary types of metal cutting tools widely employed in manufacturing processes: single-point tools and multi-point tools. Single-point tools are specialized for tasks such as shaping and turning, where precision and controlled material removal are paramount. These tools utilize a single cutting edge to achieve accurate and desired shapes in the metal workpiece.

The metal cutting tool market was valued at $65.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $107.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032. The global metal cutting tool market size was 2,339 units million in 2020 and is projected to reach 3,237 million units by 2032, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Major factors such as rise in demand from several industries, such as automation and construction and rise in demand for power tool from household, are expected to boost the metal cutting tool market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rapid expansion in the automotive sector is expected to boost the demand for the metal cutting tools, and positively affect the metal cutting tool market forecast. Moreover, rise in manufacturing of light vehicles is anticipated to develop rapid need for welded automotive components, thus, creating demand for metal cutting tools.

Metal cutting tool have enabled hassle-free production of components, reducing the time required for manufacturing workpieces. In addition, several large manufacturing facilities are increasingly using these tools.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions globally, attributed to its large population and low-cost manufacturing sector. China and Japan are leading manufacturers of automobiles and construction machines. Furthermore, the construction and manufacturing industries in countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh are experiencing significant growth. These factors boost the demand for metal cutting tool as they are extensively used in construction and automotive industries. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is home to major metal cutting tool manufacturers, such as Ehwa Diamond, Iscar Ltd, and Makita Corporation.

Segmentation Based On:

By Tool Type

Indexable Inserts

Solid Round Tools

By Product Type

Lathe

Drilling Machine

Milling Machine

Grinding Machine

Others

By Application

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than half of the global metal cutting tool market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to its large population and low-cost manufacturing sector. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players: -

• Fanuc America Corporation

• Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

• BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc.

• Sandvik

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Kennametal

• Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

• Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

• Tiangong International Co.

• Hitachi Metals