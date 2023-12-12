Cruelty-Free Makeup Market to Rise at 7.2% CAGR to Hit US$ 12.55 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Cruelty-Free makeup market expansion is fueled by a rising demand for natural and organic cosmetics, an increase in working women, and the proliferation of beauty salons.

Rockville, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, the trajectory of the global Cruelty-Free Makeup Market , projecting a substantial increase from US$ 6.26 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.55 billion by the close of 2033. This detailed study anticipates a surge in global demand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033, with premium makeup products commanding a dominant 64% market share.

The study examines the heightened awareness of the cruel processes animals undergo during cosmetic testing as a primary driver for the growing demand for cruelty-free makeup. Analyzing the positive attributes of cruelty-free makeup, including minimal skin irritation, absence of side effects, and a natural fragrance, and how these factors contribute to consumer willingness to invest in such products.

Key Segments of Cruelty-Free Makeup Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Customer Orientation By Nature By Sales Channel Cruelty-Free Facial Makeup

Cruelty-Free Eye Makeup

Cruelty-Free Lip Makeup

Cruelty-Free Nail Makeup Women

Unisex

Men

Kids Organic

Conventional Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Salons & Spas

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Other Sales Channels



Consumer Preferences Shift Towards Ethical and Sustainable Beauty Products

Regulatory Impact: Exploring the influence of strict rules and regulations imposed by animal welfare organizations and NGOs on consumer awareness and purchasing behavior, emphasizing the preference for products from socially responsible companies.

Environmental Factors: Investigating the impact of increasing pollution on skin, hair, and eyes, leading to a rising demand for organic makeup. Consumer behavior in scrutinizing product labels for harsh chemicals is discussed.

Transparency and Revenue Generation: Examining the expectation for manufacturers to provide comprehensive details on packaging, and the projection that companies transparent about formulations will witness increased revenue generation.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Highlighting how cruelty-free companies engage in CSR initiatives related to animal welfare, contributing to steady revenue growth and increased profitability with the growing consumer awareness.

Regional Dynamics

Vegan Lifestyle Sparks Growth in US Cruelty-Free Makeup Market

Anticipated to reach US$ 3 billion by 2033, the United States stands as a significant contributor to the regional cruelty-free makeup market. The surge in the adoption of vegan lifestyles and heightened demand for premium beauty and personal care products have led consumers to favor items that do not harm animals.

This burgeoning trend has prompted major multinational corporations to extend their sales and distribution networks, expanding the market for high-end, cruelty-free cosmetics, which are now prominently displayed alongside luxury goods in stores.

United Kingdom's Beauty Industry Booms with Rise of Cruelty-free Makeup and Beauty Salons

The consumption of cruelty-free makeup products valued at US$ 714 million in 2023 in the United Kingdom is experiencing significant growth. The robust production footprint across the value chain, coupled with an increasing preference for natural and organic cosmetics, a rise in working women, and the proliferation of beauty salons, are key drivers behind this expansion.

Stringent government restrictions prohibiting animal testing in cosmetics have compelled companies to develop cruelty-free products, leading to a surge in demand for vegan components and the introduction of products featuring natural ingredients such as plant-inspired and premium botanical elements.

Japan's Cruelty-Free Makeup Market Surges: Well-Established Brands and Growing Awareness Fueling Growth

In 2023, sales of cruelty-free makeup in Japan are valued at US$ 313.2 million, projected to reach US$ 665.3 million by 2033. Market expansion is bolstered by the increased sales of premium cosmetics through supermarkets, as well as a heightened awareness of animal cruelty. The presence of well-established brands plays a pivotal role in fuelling market growth, positioning Japan as a lucrative market for cruelty-free makeup.

South Korea's Cruelty-Free Makeup Market Soars with Surging R&D Investments

The cruelty-free makeup market in South Korea is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2033. Consumer awareness of well-being and the pursuit of personal grooming trends are driving market growth. Notably, increased investments in research and development for the creation of cruelty-free cosmetics are contributing significantly to the market's value.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 12.55 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 97 Tables No. of Figures 138 Figures



Competitive Landscape

The contemporary consumer is increasingly prioritizing personal appearance, resulting in a heightened expenditure on cosmetic products. This shift towards a greater emphasis on outward appearance and lifestyle modifications has fueled a surge in the consumption of cosmetic goods.

Leading producers in the industry are strategically diversifying their offerings to cater to consumer needs, providing products that not only meet aesthetic requirements but also nourish and enhance facial features. To augment their revenue streams, these key players are channeling efforts into innovation, stringent quality control measures, adherence to product standards, and efficient supply chain management.

Pioneering Producers Shaping the Future of Clean Beauty

ILIA Beauty: ILIA Beauty specializes in natural cosmetics and offers a diverse range of multi-use sticks, serum foundations, and meticulously formulated products from scratch. The brand's commitment to cleanliness is evident in its use of natural ingredients, all of which are USDA-certified. Additionally, ILIA Beauty prioritizes sustainability by packaging its products in eco-friendly materials.

RMS Beauty: Renowned for its cosmetic collection, RMS Beauty crafts products using raw, food-grade, and organic materials. The focus is not only on enhancing and illuminating the skin but also on hydrating it. The company distinguishes itself by offering non-toxic and nourishing beauty solutions, emphasizing a holistic approach to skincare.

100% Pure: 100% Pure stands out with its array of soaps, shampoos, and conditioners formulated with high-performing antioxidants, naturally occurring vitamins, and essential oils. The brand's promise revolves around delivering fresh and radiant skin through its commitment to creating the purest, all-natural line of cosmetics, beauty products, and skincare items.

As the cosmetic industry continues to evolve, these top producers are setting standards through their dedication to quality, innovation, and a holistic approach to beauty. Their commitment to clean and sustainable practices reflects the industry's response to the changing preferences of the discerning modern consumer.

