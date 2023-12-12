Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 34.49 billion, at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

The ASIC market offers tailored chips for specific applications, enhancing performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) are slated to total US$ 34.49 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment. The growing adoption of edge computing necessitates specialized ASICs for processing data closer to the source, fueling demand for tailored chips in edge devices.

ASICs optimized for AI and machine-learning applications cater to complex computing needs, fostering advancements in smart devices and autonomous systems. Rising interest in neuromorphic computing drives ASIC development for mimicking brain-like functionalities, paving the way for innovative AI-driven technologies and pattern recognition.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Marvell

Maxim Integrated

OMNIVISION

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Synopsys, Inc.

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

ASICs designed for 5G network infrastructure deployment and optimization accommodate the high-speed, low-latency demands, influencing the market's technological evolution. Despite being nascent, ASICs focusing on quantum computing showcase the potential for revolutionary computational capabilities, impacting the future landscape of specialized integrated circuits.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) leads the application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market due to its adaptability and versatile functionality.

Wireless Communication leads the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market due to increased demand for specialized chips in connectivity solutions.

IT & Telecommunication leads the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market due to high demand for specialized chips in technology sectors.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing complexity in automotive electronics propels the demand for specialized ASICs in advanced driver-assistance systems and vehicle connectivity solutions.

Rising adoption of ASICs in medical devices and imaging systems drives innovation for improved diagnostics and treatment methodologies.

ASICs tailored for industrial automation applications witness growth, enhancing manufacturing processes' efficiency, reliability, and precision.

Robust demand for ASICs in aerospace and defense applications for avionics, radar systems, and secure communication fuels market expansion.

ASICs cater to evolving consumer electronics demands, enabling enhanced functionalities and energy-efficient smart devices and wearables solutions

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by the United States, dominates the market with a robust semiconductor industry and extensive R&D investments. Key players like Intel and Qualcomm drive innovation, catering to various sectors like IT, telecommunications, and automotive, leveraging ASICs for specialized applications.

In Europe, countries such as Germany and the UK excel in automotive electronics and industrial automation, fostering demand for customized ASICs. Companies like STMicroelectronics and Infineon Technologies lead advancements in ASIC technologies, catering to specific industry needs.

The Asia Pacific showcases rapid market growth due to semiconductor manufacturing prowess in countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape

The application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Mmarket presents a competitive landscape dominated by key players like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, and STMicroelectronics. These industry giants offer diversified ASIC solutions catering to various sectors, leveraging their technological expertise and expansive portfolios.

Emerging players like Xilinx and NVIDIA focus on niche markets, driving innovation in specialized ASIC designs. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions remain prominent strategies, influencing market consolidation.

The pursuit of performance optimization, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness drives intense competition, spurring continuous advancements in ASIC technologies and shaping the competitive dynamics within the global market.

Product Portfolio

Marvell offers a comprehensive product portfolio, delivering semiconductor solutions for diverse industries. Their offerings include networking, storage, and connectivity solutions catering to data centers, automotive, and enterprise markets. Marvell's advanced ASICs, processors, and switches emphasize high performance, reliability, and innovation, meeting evolving technological demands across various sectors.

Honeywell International Inc. delivers innovative technologies for various industries, specializing in aerospace, building technologies, and performance materials. Their product portfolio includes advanced safety, efficiency, and sustainability solutions across diverse global markets.

Infineon Technologies AG is a leading semiconductor manufacturer specializing in power and sensor systems, automotive electronics, and security solutions. Their diverse portfolio encompasses cutting-edge semiconductor products driving technological advancements across multiple industries worldwide.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market: Key Segments

By Type

Full-Custom ASIC

Semi-Custom ASIC

Array Based

Cell Based

Programmable ASIC

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Programmable Logic Device (PLD)

By Application

Wireless Communication

Inferencing Applications

Acceleration and Storage

Video & Broadcast

Process and Quality Control

Security and Surveillance

Electrical Distribution

By End Use Industry

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Others (Power and Energy, Semiconductor, etc.)

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

