Fortuna intersects 88 g/t Au over 3.5m at the Séguéla Mine and provides exploration update

Exploration program highlights

Badior prospect, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire:



SGRD1683: 17.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.3 meters from 67 meters, including

49.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 67 meters SGRC1682: 16.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 65 meters, including

121.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 70 meters, and

13.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 83 meters SGRD1689: 10.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 159 meters, including

29.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 161 meters

Ancien deposit, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire:



SGRD1657: 27.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 239 meters, including

138.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 241 meters SGRC1661: 14.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 339 meters, and

22.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 347 meters, including

88.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 357 meters SGRD1663: 6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 346 meters, including

13.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 352meters, and

16.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 358 meters, and

36.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 362 meters SGRD1664: 2.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 361 meters, including

11.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 368 meters, and

10.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 370 meters

Sunbird deposit, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire:



SGRD1695: 5.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.7 meters from 341 meters, including

27.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 347 meters SGRC1698: 4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 200 meters SGRD1696: 4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 235 meters, including

16.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 236 meters, and

6.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 263 meters

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “With the successful commissioning and ramp-up of the Séguéla Mine, the exploration focus has been directed towards the regional potential, featuring the emerging Badior prospect. Recent results include drill hole SGRC1683 intersecting 17.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.3 meters. In addition, the exploration teams are building the foundation for potential long term underground mining at the Ancien and Sunbird deposits, encouraged by results such as drill hole SGRD1661 intersecting 22.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters at Ancien.”



Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal:



DSR503: 7.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.2 meters from 75 meters DSDD129: 9.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.7 meters from 12 meters DSR491: 3.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 26.1 meters from 66 meters, and

5.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from 104 meters DSR490: 3.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 29.7 meters from 7 meters DSR506: 3.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.4 meters from 36 meters, and

6.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.1 meters from 71 meters DSDD131: 9.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 96.4 meters

Mr. Weedon continued, “Exploration drilling at the recently acquired Diamba Sud Gold Project has returned very encouraging results from the initial confirmatory drilling at Area A, with results such as drill hole DSR490 intersecting 3.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 29.7 meters from 7 meters, while hole DSR487 highlights the potential to increase the overall footprint of the Area A prospect with an interval of 2.3 g/t Au over an interval of 15.3 meters, extending beyond the historic mine design limit. With the team on the ground operating well after the conclusion of the Diamba Sud acquisition, I am very happy with the progress as we look forward to advancing the project in 2024.”

Yessi vein, San Jose Mine, Mexico:



SJOM-1357: 204 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 7.1 meters from 167.30 meters SJOM-1366A: 153 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 1.5 meters from 573.45 meters, and

258 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 1.0 meters from 636.40 meters SJO-1417: 858 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 0.5 meters from 579.55 meters SJOM-1418: 185 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 406.00 meters SJOM-1428: 545 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 17.0 meters from 342.75 meters SJO-1430: 1,431 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 1.1 meters from 593.50 meters, and

250 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from 668.85 meters



SJO-1431: 195 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 5.2 meters from 601.30 meters

Mr. Weedon also highlighted the continuing work at the San Jose Mine where drilling to define the recently discovered Yessi vein has provided further insights into the regional structural controls with encouraging results, including 1,431 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 1.1 meters and a further 250 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 4 meters from SJO-1430, and 545 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 17.0 meters from SJOM-1428. “The structural complexity of the Yessi vein helps validate the wider regional structural understanding and highlights opportunities for additional near-mine exploration targets.”

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Drilling for increased geologic confidence and understanding of key high-grade controls at the Badior prospect was recently concluded, with 8 holes drilled totalling 1,691 meters (refer to Figure 1). Drilling has broadly outlined a gently northerly plunging high-grade lode which remains open at depth, with drill hole SGRD1689 intersecting 10.7 g/t Au over 2.1 meters from 159 meters downhole. The interpreted northerly plunge is unusual for mineralization at Séguéla which typically demonstrates a shallow to moderate southerly plunge, and which may represent a new or antithetic structural control. Further work is planned for 2024.

Figure 1: Badior long-section showing select recent results (looking west)





At Ancien, 9 holes for a total of 3,258 meters were completed (refer to Figure 2). This short program was designed to improve the understanding of the structural controls on the high-grade lodes hosting multiple intervals such as those intersected in drill holes SGRD1661 and SGRD1663. This increased geological confidence and understanding will help support an evaluation of the underground mining potential at Ancien, where the deposit remains open at depth. Further work is planned for 2024.

Figure 2: Ancien long-section showing select recent results (looking west)





At Sunbird, a comprehensive infill drilling program consisting of 47 holes totaling 11,075 meters, was completed in August 2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated August 8, 2023 ). The infill drilling was followed by a program to continue testing the extent of mineralization. Results were received for 8 holes totalling 2,100 meters completed in the southern section of the deposit (refer to Figure 3). This short program was designed to improve the understanding of the structural controls projected a further 200 meters down-plunge from the last drilling sections with encouraging results including SGRD1695 intersecting 5.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.7 meters from 341 meters downhole. This increased geological confidence and understanding will help support an evaluation of the underground mining potential at Sunbird, where the deposit remains open at depth. Further work is planned for 2024.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the Séguéla drill holes and assay results.



Figure 3: Sunbird long-section showing select recent results (looking west)





Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal



At Diamba Sud, a 10,945-meter, three-drill rig drilling program started on October 8, 2023, with 34 holes completed for 4,976 total meters drilled to date. The objectives of the program are as follows:

Selected confirmatory drilling of Area A, Area D, and Karakara to improve resource confidence

Drilling to test for extensions to the existing historic resource in support of project development and advancing further studies in 2024

Advancing prospective areas such as Gamba Gamba North, Southern Arc, Western Splay,

Area A North, and others

Area A North, and others Improved understanding of key geological controls including controlling structures, favorable lithologies, alteration and secondary enrichment zones

The Area A prospect is structurally complex with interpreted supergene mineralization overlaying primary mineralization preferentially hosted in a broad sedimentary package, which has been intersected by steeper mineralized structures and folding. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, as demonstrated by drill hole DSR490 intersecting 1.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.2 meters from 176 meters, and an additional 1.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.9 meters from 188 meters, extending mineralization beyond the historic pit design (refer to Figures 4 - 6).

This program will continue for the remainder of 2023 with additional drilling programs, including regional exploration and target generation budgeted for 2024.

Refer to Appendix 2 for full details of the Diamba Sud Gold Project drill holes and assay results.



Figure 4: Diamba Sud Gold Project location plan







Figure 5: Area A drilling location plan







Figure 6: Area A cross section A - A’; refer to Figure 5 for location





Figure 7: Area A cross section B - B’; refer to Figure 5 for location





San Jose Mine, Mexico



Drilling of the recently discovered Yessi vein (refer to Fortuna news release filed on SEDAR+ on September 5, 2023) has continued with the objective of defining the structural relationship between the Yessi vein and the various systems at the San Jose Mine with 13 additional holes completed for a total of 7,444 meters.

Initially interpreted as an approximately north-south trending vein, recent drilling has highlighted the likelihood of the Yessi vein forming a north-northwest orientated link structure between the Victoria Mineralized Zone and an as yet undefined structure further eastwards, an interpretation supported by regional geophysical data. Drilling has been re-orientated to better target this revised orientation, with drilling continuing.

Mineralization remains open along strike to the southeast, whereas to the northwest the Yessi vein intersects the Victoria Mineralized Zone.

Refer to Appendix 3 for full details of the Yessi vein drill holes and assay results.



Figure 8: Plan view of the Yessi vein, San Jose Mine. Refer Figure 9 for the long-section view (A-A’).





Figure 9: Long section view (A-A’) of the Yessi vein, San Jose Mine





Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)



Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire and Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal



All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All RC drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a

12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the

Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits, whereas DD holes at Diamba Sud started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories’ preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. All Diamba Sud RC and DD samples were transported to ALS’s preparation laboratory in Kedougou, before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

San Jose Mine, Mexico



All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes at San Jose were drilled with either NQ sized diameter (drilled from underground) or HQ sized diamond drill bits reducing to NQ sized diameter with greater depth. Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, all diamond drill core samples are split on-site by diamond sawing. One half of the core is submitted to the internal laboratory located in the CMC facilities. The CMC laboratory has been accredited by the Standard Council of Canada (ISO 17025: 2017) for preparation, drying, gravimetry, fire assay, Inductively Coupled Plasma and Atomic Absorption processes. The remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes. Following preparation, the samples are assayed for gold and silver by standard fire assay methods and for silver and base metals by Inductively Coupled Plasma and as well as three acid digestion at the same internal laboratory. The QA - QC program includes the blind insertion of certified reference standards and assay blanks at a frequency of approximately 1 per 20 normal samples as well as the inclusion of duplicate samples for verification of sampling and assay precision levels.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire



Hole ID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elevation

(m) EOH

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m) ETW

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole

Type Area SGRD1656 743307 888573 352 225.7 277 -60 180 182 2 1.4 5.54 RCD Ancien incl 180 181 1 0.7 10.30 RCD Ancien SGRD1657 743346 888518 349 276.1 277 -60 228 231 3 2.1 2.76 RCD Ancien 239 250 11 7.7 27.06 RCD Ancien incl 241 243 2 1.4 138.45 RCD Ancien SGRD1658 743366 888467 348 348 277 -55 268 269 1 0.7 5.47 RCD Ancien SGRD1659 743335 888395 354 336.3 277 -55 270 274 4 2.8 2.99 RCD Ancien 306 322 16 11.2 1.14 RCD Ancien SGRD1661 743409 888381 351 440.4 277 -55 339 342 3 2.1 14.76 RCD Ancien incl 339 340 1 0.7 37.80 RCD Ancien 347 369 22 15.4 22.90 RCD Ancien incl 353 354 1 0.7 23.50 RCD Ancien incl 357 362 5 3.5 87.96 RCD Ancien SGRD1663 888361 743405 356 400.4 277 -55 346 374 28 19.6 5.98 RCD Ancien incl 352 354 2 1.4 12.95 RCD Ancien and 358 360 2 1.4 16.38 RCD Ancien and 362 364 2 1.4 36.35 RCD Ancien SGRD1664 743402.76 888335 371.24 400.2 2.77 -55 361 383 22 15.4 2.23 RCD Ancien incl 368 369 1 0.7 11.25 RCD Ancien and 370 371 1 0.7 10.15 RCD Ancien SGRD1665 743419 888307 370 430.8 277 -55 NSI RCD Ancien SGRD1666 743368 888286 358 400.5 277 -55 362 370 8 5.6 1.60 RCD Ancien SGRC1682 743089 901800 396 140 270 -55 65 73 8 5.6 16.70 RC Badior incl 70 71 1 0.7 121.00 RC Badior 77 79 2 1.4 13.45 RC Badior incl 77 78 1 0.7 24.20 RC Badior 83 86 3 2.1 13.01 RC Badior incl 85 86 1 0.7 33.00 RC Badior SGRC1683 743095 901850 389 130 270 -55 59 63 4 2.8 1.66 RC Badior 67 76 9 6.3 17.32 RC Badior incl 67 69 2 1.4 49.50 RC Badior and 71 72 1 0.7 44.60 RC Badior 86 92 6 4.2 2.28 RC Badior SGRC1685 743130 901950 385 190 270 -55 75 79 4 2.8 2.46 RC Badior SGRD1686 743128 901851 386 192.1 268 142 144 2 1.4 4.86 RCD Badior 189 192.1 3.1 2.2 1.79 RCD Badior SGRD1687 743165 901950 383 270 270 -55 NSI RCD Badior SGRD1688 743161 902003 391 268 268 -51 NSI RCD Badior SGRD1689 743128 902003 393 190.7 270 -55 159 162 3 2.1 10.71 RCD Badior incl 161 162 1 0.7 29.60 RCD Badior SGRD1690 743133 902003 396 310.3 268 -52 NSI RCD Badior SGRC1691 742887 893798 431 60 90 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRC1692 742861 893797 432 110 90 -60 NSI RC Sunbird SGRD1693 742584 892987 518 420.5 90 371 381 10 7.0 2.88 RCD Sunbird 395 397 2 1.4 5.57 RCD Sunbird incl 395 396 1 0.7 10.10 RCD Sunbird SGRD1694 742510 892710 539 134 0 0.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD1695 742532 892511 538 375.1 90 -60 341 362 21 14.7 4.99 RCD Sunbird incl 347 350 3 2.1 27.70 RCD Sunbird SGRD1696 742573 892512 547 310.3 90 -60 235 240 5 3.5 4.91 RCD Sunbird incl 236 237 1 0.7 16.90 RCD Sunbird 263 265 2 1.4 6.17 RCD Sunbird 280 285 5 3.5 2.82 RCD Sunbird incl 284 285 1 0.7 12.70 RCD Sunbird SGRD1697 742534 892461 544 390 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD1698 742577 892460 520 300.4 90 -60 200 212 12 8.4 4.87 RCD Sunbird incl 200 201 1 0.7 14.15 RCD Sunbird and 203 204 1 0.7 24.50 RCD Sunbird 218 236 18 12.6 1.54 RCD Sunbird 242 253 11 7.7 0.98 RCD Sunbird

Notes:

EOH: End of hole NSI: No significant intercepts ETW: Estimated true width Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

Appendix 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal



Hole ID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elevation

(m) EOH

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m) ETW

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole

Type Area DSDD129 233200 1429609 186 246 90 -60 12 25 13 11.7 9.91 DD Area A incl 16 18 2 1.8 43.45 DD Area A 90 92.7 2.7 2.4 5.56 DD Area A incl 92 92.7 0.7 0.6 11.80 DD Area A 122 135 13 11.7 0.90 DD Area A 161 168 7 6.3 0.74 DD Area A 188 193 5 4.5 1.57 DD Area A DSDD130 233151 1429612 186 219 90 -60 63 76 13 11.7 2.62 DD Area A incl 69 70 1 0.9 10.35 DD Area A 83 94 11 9.9 0.57 DD Area A 155 187 32 28.8 1.02 DD Area A 191 197 6 5.4 4.81 DD Area A incl 193 194 1 0.9 19.80 DD Area A DSDD131 233283 1429607 184 162 90 -60 24 29 5 4.5 1.08 DD Area A 96.4 102.6 6.2 5.6 9.07 DD Area A incl 96.4 98 1.6 1.4 14.35 DD Area A 113 123.5 10.5 9.5 1.98 DD Area A DSDD132 233161 1429583 185 210 90 -60 80 87.8 7.8 7.0 2.12 DD Area A 147 157 10 9.0 0.71 DD Area A DSDD133 233241 1429555 184 174 90 -60 89.5 95 5.5 5.0 8.67 DD Area A incl 90 92 2 1.8 16.46 DD Area A 103 107.8 4.8 4.3 2.92 DD Area A 111 112 1 0.9 21.50 DD Area A 116 124 8 7.2 2.90 DD Area A incl 117 118.4 1.4 1.3 11.72 DD Area A 144 147 3 2.7 2.25 DD Area A DSDD134 233210 1429554 184 189 90 -60 9 16 7 6.3 5.83 DD Area A incl 11 13 2 1.8 11.75 DD Area A 28 29.8 1.8 1.6 3.20 DD Area A 40 52 12 10.8 1.36 DD Area A 57 61 4 3.6 1.92 DD Area A 106 117 11 9.9 2.08 DD Area A incl 106.6 107.5 0.9 0.8 13.30 DD Area A 125 132.5 7.5 6.8 1.24 DD Area A DSDD135 233184 1429510 184 200 90 -60 86 93.8 7.8 7.0 1.33 DD Area A 106 107.65 1.65 1.5 5.21 DD Area A 119 126 7 6.3 3.14 DD Area A 183.7 189.05 5.35 4.8 1.14 DD Area A DSDD136 233301 1429551 182 131 90 -60 54 62 8 7.2 0.83 DD Area A 105.15 111 5.85 5.3 4.61 DD Area A incl 106 107 1 0.9 19.10 DD Area A DSR486 233252 1429610 186 162 90 -60 9 13 4 3.6 1.31 RC Area A 100 109 9 8.1 0.80 RC Area A 122 142 20 18.0 1.65 RC Area A DSR487 233313 1429609 182 132 90 -60 3 11 8 7.2 5.18 RC Area A incl 3 4 1 0.9 11.80 RC Area A 97 114 17 15.3 2.26 RC Area A DSR488 233301 1429580 182 138 90 -60 109 117 8 7.2 1.22 RC Area A 122 126 4 3.6 2.09 RC Area A DSR489 233247 1429582 185 156 90 -60 4 13 9 8.1 1.84 RC Area A 47 50 3 2.7 19.78 RC Area A 110 112 2 1.8 3.53 RC Area A 118 125 7 6.3 1.37 RC Area A 130 132 2 1.8 2.79 RC Area A DSR490 233191 1429585 185 210 90 -60 7 40 33 29.7 3.09 RC Area A 62 68 6 5.4 2.84 RC Area A incl 63 64 1 0.9 11.50 RC Area A 116 138 22 19.8 1.83 RC Area A incl 117 118 1 0.9 11.05 RC Area A 160 171 11 9.9 1.08 RC Area A 176 184 8 7.2 1.27 RC Area A 188 209 21 18.9 1.00 RC Area A DSR491 233301 1429510 180 144 90 -60 66 95 29 26.1 3.89 RC Area A incl 68 69 1 0.9 22.30 RC Area A and 77 78 1 0.9 21.90 RC Area A 104 119 15 13.5 5.79 RC Area A incl 114 117 3 2.7 17.52 RC Area A DSR492 233245 1429511 181 162 90 -60 113 126 13 11.7 3.36 RC Area A 145 158 13 11.7 0.89 RC Area A DSR493 233281 1429438 180 120 90 -60 80 83 3 2.7 3.15 RC Area A DSR494 233216 1429436 176 162 90 -60 140 144 4 3.6 1.41 RC Area A DSR495 233170 1429412 175 123 90 -60 NSI RC Area A DSR496 233189 1429385 177 191 90 -60 116 120 4 3.6 2.47 RC Area A 128 138 10 9.0 4.08 RC Area A incl 132 133 1 0.9 22.60 RC Area A DSR497 233213 1429359 175 144 90 -60 NSI RC Area A DSR498 233239 1429385 174 150 90 -60 NSI RC Area A DSR499 233336 1429612 177 100 90 -60 22 25 3 2.7 3.21 RC Area A DSR500 233357 1429581 179 120 90 -60 110 115 5 4.5 1.11 RC Area A DSR501 233328 1429559 177 114 90 -60 NSI RC Area A DSR502 233313 1429534 178 126 90 -60 NSI RC Area A DSR503 233312 1429482 178 100 90 -60 75 93 18 16.2 7.51 RC Area A incl 76 78 2 1.8 19.63 RC Area A and 79 80 1 0.9 10.95 RC Area A and 84 85 1 0.9 10.15 RC Area A and 88 89 1 0.9 12.50 RC Area A DSR504 233272 1429512 182 140 90 -60 75 77 2 1.8 2.79 RCD Area A 128 131.5 3.5 3.2 2.29 RCD Area A DSR505 233309 1429437 175 90 90 -60 NSI RC Area A DSR506 233181 1429554 184 193 90 -60 21 23 2 1.8 3.13 RCD Area A 36 62 26 23.4 2.96 RCD Area A 71 80 9 8.1 6.65 RCD Area A incl 71 72 1 0.9 13.15 RCD Area A and 75 76 1 0.9 12.60 RCD Area A and 78 79 1 0.9 14.40 RCD Area A 147 149 2 1.8 2.52 RCD Area A 171 177 6 5.4 2.11 RCD Area A incl 174 175 1 0.9 10.30 RCD Area A DSR507 233116 1429538 184 168 90 -60 53 64 11 9.9 1.41 RC Area A 109 129 20 18.0 1.45 RC Area A incl 127 128 1 0.9 10.75 RC Area A DSR508 233078 1429554 185 120 90 -60 NSI RC Area A DSR509 233044 1429554 184 102 90 -60 15 33 18 16.2 0.54 RC Area A DSR510 233082 1429577 183 78 90 -60 NSI RC Area A

Notes:

EOH: End of hole NSI: No significant intercepts ETW: Estimated true width Depths and widths reported to nearest significant figure

Appendix 3: Yessi vein, San Jose Mine, Mexico



Hole ID Easting

(NAD27_14N) Northing

(NAD27_14N) Elevation

(m) EOH

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m) ETW

(m) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Ag

Eq

(ppm) Hole Type SJOM-1348 745297 1847651 1236 308 84 -39 256.32 307.65 55.68 33.3 0.72 90 147 DD SJOM-1357 745297 1847650 1236 267 92 -26 167.30 190.18 22.88 7.1 1.80 60 204 DD SJOM-1366A 745297 1847650 1236 868 95 -28 464.10 465.70 1.60 0.2 1.58 195 321 DD 573.45 592.50 10.45 1.5 0.78 91 153 DD 599.35 601.90 2.55 0.4 0.75 102 162 DD 606.55 609.75 3.20 0.4 0.70 96 152 DD 636.40 643.45 7.05 1.0 1.22 161 258 DD SJOM-1399 745298 1847649 1237 479 104 -8 131.85 135.60 3.75 0.9 1.22 130 227 DD SJOM-1404 745298 1847649 1237 433 109 -8 NSI SJOM-1408 745298 1847649 1236 540 106 -23 355.35 360.30 1.95 0.3 0.80 74 138 DD 390.50 395.30 4.40 0.7 1.11 131 219 DD 396.95 400.35 2.75 0.4 1.05 128 212 DD 415.75 420.05 3.65 0.2 1.39 175 286 DD 426.70 430.00 3.30 0.5 1.50 208 328 DD 471.25 472.3 1.05 0.2 2.40 275 467 DD SJO-1417 746050 1847647 1543 689 239 -51 579.55 580.35 0.80 0.5 4.61 489 858 DD 600.35 601.40 1.05 0.6 1.40 140 252 DD SJOM-1418 745298 1847649 1236 674 107 -30 406.00 407.50 1.50 0.8 1.13 95 185 DD SJO-1420 746046 1847637 1543 796 237 -61 NSI SJOM-1422 745297 1847651 1236 456 91 -15 222.85 225.70 2.85 1.1 0.57 61 106 DD SJO-1430 745885 1847912 1538 789 190 -61 532.10 533.75 1.65 0.9 0.61 84 133 DD 593.50 595.65 2.15 1.1 8.26 770 1431 DD 605.60 608.90 3.30 1.7 0.70 90 146 DD 668.85 676.75 7.90 4.0 1.25 150 250 DD 679.95 680.55 0.6 0.3 2.11 170 339 DD SJOM-1428 745298 1847649 1236 479 114 -10 342.75 400.00 57.25 17.0 2.48 347 545 DD Incl 367.55 368.86 1.31 0.4 6.26 620 1121 DD and 382.95 384.00 1.05 0.3 1.98 307 465 DD and 384.73 386.30 1.57 0.5 11.27 1344 2246 DD and 391.85 393.37 1.52 0.5 11.07 1137 2023 DD and 393.37 394.50 1.13 0.3 2.50 314 514 DD and 394.50 395.33 0.83 0.2 9.42 774 1528 DD and 398.42 400.00 1.58 0.5 32.00 5905 8465 DD SJO-1431 745885 1847912 1538 667 220 -45 554.20 554.50 0.30 0.3 5.38 576 1006 DD 601.30 607.85 6.55 5.2 1.02 114 195 DD incl 602.85 603.15 0.30 0.2 7.16 838 1411 DD and 603.45 603.75 0.30 0.2 1.18 146 240 DD and 605.55 606.05 0.50 0.4 1.45 147 263 DD and 606.05 606.40 0.35 0.3 1.29 136 239 DD

Notes:

EOH: End of hole NSI: No significant intercepts ETW: Estimated true width Ag Eq is calculated using a factor of 80:1 using metal prices of US$1,950/oz for gold with 90% metallurgical recovery and US$24.5/oz for silver with 91% metallurgical recovery Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

