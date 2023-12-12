Correlate Energy Corp. Successfully Completes Solar Project at American Tire Distributors Headquarters, Showcasing the Economic Benefits of Clean Energy

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) (“Correlate” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented distributed energy company, is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of a solar project at the headquarters of American Tire Distributors (ATD) in Huntersville, North Carolina. This initiative underscores the harmony between sustainability and profitability.



As a major player in the tire industry, ATD operates over 120 distribution centers, serving approximately 80,000 customers nationwide. ATD’s dedication to environmental responsibility prompted them to partner with Correlate Energy to outfit their North Carolina Headquarters with rooftop solar. Beyond the environmental gains, the system is anticipated to generate substantial cost savings for ATD by reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.

The completed rooftop solar system exemplifies how businesses can take steps to diminish their carbon footprint, increase their energy resilience, and achieve economic viability. Correlate Energy’s commitment to creating and implementing customized energy solutions for businesses consistently delivers impressive outcomes. Over the next two decades, this innovative solar system is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 5,463 tons, equivalent to the emissions produced by approximately 12,442,130 miles of car travel.

Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate Energy Corp., stated, "We are thrilled to unveil this remarkable project, reflecting our dedication to providing clients with best-in-class sustainability solutions and reducing their carbon footprint. Completing this project at another nationally recognized headquarters’ building is a major milestone as this initiative showcases the powerful link between sustainability and profitability.”

About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America’s unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multi-trillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop, and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate’s management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed, and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. To learn more, go to: https://www.correlate.energy/investors.

