DeSME - A New Way of Bridging DeFi with MSME Businesses and Combat Crypto Volatility

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeSME is a new token connecting the emerging DeFi space with the established and lucrative Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) market.



The project forayed into equity and profit-sharing investments and stands out through its commitment to return 100% of the profits to token holders. To reach its goal, the platform employs a 2% transaction tax to raise funds for offline investments in MSMEs.

DeSME launched on September 18, 2023, and has already gained traction in the market, partnering with three small businesses, one of which is already generating sales. Moreover, the team has launched the token’s rewards distribution portal , distributing the rewards accumulated until November 2023.

DeSME emerges as a DeFi solution for crypto enthusiasts seeking more reliable investment opportunities. Many of them have been deterred by the extreme volatility in the crypto market, where pump-and-dump schemes, bear markets, or the 4-year Bitcoin cycle severely affect the value of digital assets. As a result, DeSME aims to “decryptoise” the users’ returns by enabling them to enter the real-world MSME sector worth $1.15692 trillion.

Meanwhile, the MSME market often needs more adequate funding and investment despite contributing significantly to economies worldwide. DeSME bridges the gap between DeFi and MSME to create a win-win situation for both. The platform enables active crypto investors to fund lucrative ventures in MSME while benefitting from the sector's stability.

Tokenization is DeSME's primary tool for securing a long-term and efficient link between the two worlds. Those purchasing DeSME tokens support the platform's investments in MSMEs. When those enterprises grow and generate profit, their earnings are distributed to the token holders. Moreover, blockchain technology ensures the transparency and security of those investments, as all the transactions are stored on the chain and visible to the token holders.

Another aspect that separates DeSME from other projects is its plan to develop an entire ecosystem of crowdfunded DeFI investments through its forthcoming platform, DeSMEAngels.com . Through this platform, DeSME aims to introduce individually-crowdfunded MSME projects with DeSME-overseen management. Each project will be featured with a fixed investment pool, initially reserved for DeSME holders, before becoming available to non-holders.

Investors participating in these projects will receive a distinctive NFT corresponding to their pool investment percentage. Notably, these investments will incur a 5% initiation fee and a subsequent 1.25% fee on monthly profits. Additionally, NFTs will carry a 5% royalty fee for secondary sales. The benefits for DeSME holders are substantial, as they will receive 20% of the initial setup fees, 20% of monthly profits, and 20% from secondary sales of NFTs. Furthermore, the NFTs associated with these investments are designed to appreciate value by incorporating additional utilities. This innovative approach sets DeSME apart from other projects in the field, positioning it as a promising player in the DeFi landscape.

Behind DeSME is an experienced team of developers and crypto enthusiasts who have experienced the ups and downs of the crypto market first-hand. They also witnessed the resilience of the MSME sector against the global financial crisis, which was entirely different from the concomitant turbulences in the crypto market.

The MSME sector has an untapped potential of limitless opportunities for DeFi investors and beyond. DeSME connects the two worlds, enabling token holders to invest in a diverse portfolio of enterprises. Their contributions can significantly impact local communities and the global economy by creating jobs and generating wealth.

Following thorough research and development, the DeSME team is committed to bringing stability to crypto volatility through DeFi and real-world MSMEs. Currently, the project is securing multiple partnerships to help revolutionize the financial landscape and help DeSME token holders reap the rewards.

