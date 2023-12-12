Star launches Start.AI and end-to-end applied AI services for business transformation
Global technology consultancy Star launches end-to-end applied AI services designed to deliver bespoke solutions
Start.AI isn't just a solution - it’s the catalyst for a comprehensive AI adoption strategy that propels businesses towards unparalleled efficiency and strategic foresight.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, global technology consultancy Star launched end-to-end applied AI services designed to deliver bespoke solutions for businesses seeking seamless integration of AI into their operations and strategic roadmap based on their unique needs. As part of the launch, Star introduces Start.AI, a one-off strategic assessment that analyzes a business’ existing infrastructure and readiness for AI adoption.
“At Star, co-creating with our clients is embedded in our DNA. Amid the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, our mission is to simplify complexity by building pragmatic solutions that deliver tangible value. Start.AI is just one facet of our holistic offerings as we continually strengthen our applied AI capabilities and in-house expertise to keep our clients ahead of the game,” said Star CEO Michael Schreibmann.
From startup to enterprise, businesses in every sector can benefit from Start.AI’s methodology and technologies. Each project begins with Star experts assessing a client’s capabilities and infrastructure to ensure AI readiness. This strategic process precedes determining specific areas where AI applications can drive value creation and scalability.
“AI in itself is not transformative. Every business needs to have unique ways to operationalize AI based on their infrastructure and business needs. By delving deep into our clients’ AI readiness and understanding their endgame, we define the right strategy, implement the correct tools, processes and tech, and build sustainable solutions that can be monitored and optimized,” said Martin Fix, Star Technology Director. “Our six-step integration process guides clients from initial concept all the way to full-scale production based on their readiness.”
Start.AI serves as a one-off strategic assessment or as the foundation for a sustained applied AI strategy. By incorporating AI, clients stand to gain operational efficiency, elevate user experiences, unearth strategic insights, and unlock additional transformative outcomes.
"Many businesses and sectors struggle to stay relevant with changing consumer behaviors. Start.AI isn't just a solution - it's the catalyst for a comprehensive AI adoption strategy that propels businesses towards unparalleled efficiency and strategic foresight," adds Star CEO Michael Schreibmann.
Regulation and compliance are integral components of Star's comprehensive applied AI offerings. With in-house regulatory experts, Star clients benefit from safe AI applications within ongoing regulatory frameworks, and their quality management and development practices are continually updated and refined.
About Star
Star is a global technology consulting firm that seamlessly integrates strategy, design and engineering as an end-to-end partner on its clients’ digital journeys. Star’s unique approach helps rapidly expanding startups and established enterprises reach their endgames while prioritizing empathy for the end-users, society, and the planet.
