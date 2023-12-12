Seaweed Protein Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 11.6% by 2030 | cp kelco, Atseanova, Irish Seaweed

Seaweed Protein Market

Increasing prevalence of Plant-based Protein in the Food Industry to Drive the Market Growth.

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumer” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), by Application (Food, Animal Feed and Additives, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global seaweed protein industry generated $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Proline, glycine, alanine, glutamic, arginine, and aspartic acids are among the amino acids present in seaweed protein. These amino acids are beneficial for human health. According to research, red seaweeds have a high protein content, green seaweeds have a moderate protein content, and brown seaweeds have a low protein content. Seaweed protein is gaining demand as a more cost-effective and alternative source of protein for human and animal nutrition.

Seaweed protein is mostly used in animal feed due to nutrients included in it such as vitamin A, B1, B2, E, K, and C. Consuming seaweeds such as spirulina and chlorella, contain all of the essential amino acids. Moreover, seaweed ensures that consumer gets full range of amino acids. Seaweed can also act as a good source of omega-3 fats. It is used in the development of aquaculture feed, monogastric cattle feed, ruminant feed, and others. Cattle's overall health and growth rate is improved as a result of consuming seaweed protein. Development of this market is fuelled by increased livestock industrialization, rising meat consumption, and increased need for nutritious feed.

Based on source, the red segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fifths of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This is due to the high consumption of red seaweeds with meals, salads, sauces and soups in Asian countries. Additionally, there are other well-known red seaweeds with great nutritional value that are primarily consumed in nations like Korea, Britain and Japan. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as red, brown, and green. By application, it is classified as food, animal feed & additives, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Seaweed has traditionally been used in food and supplements in Asian nations, and therefore, the demand for seaweed protein is expected rise sharply in the coming years. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for plant-based products in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of type, the red sub-segment was the fastest growing in the base year and is predicted to have a dominating share in the global market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the food sub-segment was the fastest growing in the base year and the animal feed & additives sub-segment is projected to have dominating share in the global market during the forecast period

On the basis of region, North America region is projected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to have a dominating market share by 2030.

In depth study is conducted to understand the seaweed protein market analysis.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global seaweed protein market forecast.

