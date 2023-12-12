PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2023 Robin Pushes Probe on IPs' Complaints on Malampaya Contract Renewal Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is pushing for a legislative investigation into the alleged disenfranchisement of traditional leaders and their exclusion from the selection of Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in Palawan, for the renewal of Malampaya Service Contract No. 38. Padilla filed Senate Resolution 885 where he cited complaints from the Cuyunon IPs that the IPMR selection process did not adhere to customary laws and practices. "The right to participate in decision-making is a guaranteed right pursuant to Sec. 16 of the IPRA which states that Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) have the right to participate fully, if they so choose, at all levels of decision-making in matters which may affect their rights, lives and destinies through procedures determined by them as well as to maintain and develop their own indigenous political structures. Consequently, the State shall ensure that the ICCs/IPs shall be given mandatory representation in policy-making bodies and other local legislative councils," he said in his resolution. "In view of the foregoing issues, there is a need to examine and review the IPRA as well as the mandate of the NCIP in the protection of the rights and welfare of the IPs with the end in view of improving the provisions of the IPRA," he added. Padilla's resolution cited complaints regarding the issuance by the NCIP of a certificate of non-overlap on the renewal of Service Contract No. 38, which allows for the continued production of the Malampaya gas field; as well as alleged irregularities in the conduct of the IPMR selection process held last June 30. The resolution also directs the Committee on Cultural Committees and Muslim Affairs - which Padilla chairs - to conduct the inquiry in aid of legislation. Robin, Isinulong ang Imbestigasyon sa Reklamo ng IPs sa Malampaya Contract Renewal Isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang isang legislative investigation sa diumano'y pagbukod ng traditional leaders sa pagpili ng Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) sa Palawan, para sa pagpapanibago ng Malampaya Service Contract No. 38. Sa Senate Resolution 885, ipinunto ni Padilla ang mga reklamo ng mga Cuyunon IP (indigenous peoples) na hindi sumunod sa mga kaugaliang batas ang IPMR selection process. "The right to participate in decision-making is a guaranteed right pursuant to Sec. 16 of the IPRA which states that Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) have the right to participate fully, if they so choose, at all levels of decision-making in matters which may affect their rights, lives and destinies through procedures determined by them as well as to maintain and develop their own indigenous political structures. Consequently, the State shall ensure that the ICCs/IPs shall be given mandatory representation in policy-making bodies and other local legislative councils," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon. "In view of the foregoing issues, there is a need to examine and review the IPRA as well as the mandate of the NCIP in the protection of the rights and welfare of the IPs with the end in view of improving the provisions of the IPRA," dagdag niya. Sa resolusyon ni Padilla, ipinunto niya ang mga reklamo tungkol sa pag-isyu ng NCIP ng certificate of non-overlap sa pagpapanibago ng Service Contract No. 38, na nagpapahintulot sa patuloy na produksyon ng Malampaya gas field; at mga diumano'y iregularidad sa IPMR selection process noong Hunyo 30. Itinakda ng resolusyon ang Committee on Cultural Committees and Muslim Affairs - kung saan tagapangulo si Padilla - para gawin ang imbestigasyon.