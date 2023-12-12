PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2023 Gatchalian: High level of teacher support to students prevented learning regression in PH While results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed that the country's 15-year-old learners did not regress despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian attributed students' performance to the high level of support that teachers gave. The index of teacher support reveals that the level of support provided by Filipino teachers to their students (0.50) is higher than the average (-0.03) in Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) countries. During the forum on the 2022 PISA results, Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Gina Gonong pointed out that students who attend classes with supportive teachers, in most or every mathematics lesson, scored 17 to 27 points higher than those who received less support. Around 8 in 10 learners reported that their teachers continue teaching until students understand the lessons (81%), help students with their learning (80%), give extra help when students need it (81%), and show interest in every student's learning (79%). "One of the most important reasons why we did not regress during the pandemic is because of our teachers. That's a very important factor," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. He, however, pointed out that the changes in the country's scores in Reading, Mathematics, and Science between 2018 and 2022 were not statistically significant, which reveal stagnation in learners' performance. Gatchalian reiterated the need to roll out learning recovery programs and other reforms in basic education to further improve learner outcomes. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education also emphasized the need to support teachers by upholding their welfare and improving their working conditions. Gatchalian recently filed the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493), which seeks to amend the 57-year-old Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). Among the bill's provisions are the reduction of teaching hours from six to four. The proposed measure also prohibits teachers from being assigned non-teaching tasks. When the exigencies of the service require, teachers may render up to eight hours service upon payment of additional compensation, which will be equivalent to the same rate as their regular remuneration plus at least 25% of their basic pay. Gatchalian: Suporta ng mga guro napigilan ang pag-urong ng kaalaman ng mga mag-aaral Habang ipinakita ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) na hindi umurong ang kaalaman ng mga mag-aaral na 15-taong gulang sa kabila ng pandemya ng COVID-19, naniniwala si Senador Win Gatchalian na mahalaga ang suportang natanggap ng mga estudyante mula sa kanilang mga guro. Lumabas sa index ng teacher support na mas mataas ang suportang ibinigay ng mga Pilipinong guro (0.50) sa kanilang mga mag-aaral kaysa sa average na naitala (-0.03) ng mga bansang kasapi ng Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD). Sa isinagawang forum ukol sa resulta ng PISA 2022, binigyang diin ni Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Gina Gonong na mas mataas ng 17 hanggang 27 puntos ang marka ng mga mag-aaral na may gurong suportado ang kanilang pag-aaral. Sa pinakahuling PISA, lumabas na 8 sa 10 mag-aaral ang nag-ulat na patuloy ang mga guro sa pagtuturo hanggang sa matutunan nila ang aralin (80%), tinutulungan nila ang mga mag-aaral sa kanilang pag-aaral (81%), nagbibigay ng karagdagang tulong kung kinakailangan (81%), at nagpapakita ng interes sa pagkatuto ng mga mag-aaral (79%). "Isa sa mga pinakamahalagang dahilan kung bakit hindi umurong ang kaalaman ng ating mga mag-aaral noong pandemya ay ang ating mga guro. Napakahalaga ng papel ng ating mga guro," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gayunpaman, wala namang naitalang malaking pagbabago sa marka ng mga mag-aaral sa Reading, Mathematics, at Science mula 2018 hanggang 2022, kaya sinabi ni Gatchalian na kailangan pa rin ng mga programa sa learning recovery. Ayon pa sa senador, kailangang suportahan ang mga guro sa pamamagitan ng pagtataguyod sa kanilang kapakanan. Inihain kamakailan ni Gatchalian ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493), na layong amyendahan ang 57-taong Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). Kasama sa mga probisyon ng panukalang batas ang pagbabawas ng oras ng pagtuturo sa apat mula anim. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na bawal bigyan ng non-teaching tasks ang mga guro. Kung kinakailangan, maaaring magtrabaho ng hanggang walong oras lang ang mga guro at makakatanggap sila omentong katumbas ng kanilang regular na sahod at dagdag na 25% ng kanilang basic pay.