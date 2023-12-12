PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2023 Senate's approval of bill waiving college exam fees to pave the way for equal educational opportunities if enacted into law, says Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the approval in the Senate of a bill waiving the entrance examination fees in private higher educational institutions (HEIs) for deserving students. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2441, also known as the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", received a sweeping 22-0 vote on its third and final reading on Monday, December 11. Go, an author and co-sponsor of the bill, expressed his strong support for the initiative. "This is a significant step towards ensuring that every Filipino student has the opportunity to pursue higher education," said Go. "By removing financial barriers, we are opening doors for our youth, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to reach their full potential," he added. SBN 2441, a consolidation of bills proposed by Go and Senators Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., Mark Villar, Manuel "Lito" Lapid, Raffy Tulfo, Francis Escudero, and Win Gatchalian, aims to support natural-born Filipino students belonging to the top 10 percent of their graduating class and coming from families under the poverty threshold, as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority. "For many families, the cost of a college entrance exam is a barrier that prevents talented students from accessing higher education. By waiving these fees, we are also investing in the future of our nation," Go said. The bill stipulates that qualified students are exempt from all examination fees and charges at private HEIs across the country. The Commission on Higher Education is tasked with overseeing the implementation of this measure if enacted into law, including imposing sanctions on institutions that fail to comply. Go has consistently pushed for policies that uplift the educational standards in the Philippines, believing that education is a powerful tool for change and development. "Education should be a right, not a privilege. Today, we move closer to that ideal," he said. In addition to this bill, Go has been instrumental in co-authoring and co-sponsoring several other education-related bills, such as SBN 1864, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act; and SBN 1964, or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, further demonstrating his commitment to enhancing the quality and accessibility of education in the Philippines.