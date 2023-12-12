Soy Protein Surge: From $9.6B to $15.3B by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand and Market Innovations

Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Rising demand for sustainable nutrition propels Soy Protein Market to $15.3B by 2030. A transformative journey from $9.6B in 2020.

Vegan diet attracts consumers due to the rise in consumer belief that plant-based protein products have medicinal benefits, which include enhancing immunity power, treating ailments.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soy Protein Ingredients Market was valued at $9,594.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $15,303.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. Soy protein ingredients are a product of soybean. They are is olated from soybean meal which has been defatted and dehulled. Defatted and dehulled soybeans are processed into three types of high protein products including soy protein concentrates, soy flour, and soy protein isolates.

All these three types of soy protein ingredients contain 70% protein, 20% carbohydrates, 6% ash and around 1% oil. Soy protein ingredients provide almost all the types of amino acids for human nutrition and are identical to other legume pulses and are considered to be one of the least expensive sources of protein.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A30910

The infant foods segment offers maximum market potential in the soy protein ingredients market, owing to increase in demand for soy protein ingredients across infant foods and readymade and packaged food products. Moreover, rise in demand for efficient and cost effective meat alternatives across infants is another key aspect fueling the demand for soy protein ingredients across the globe. The use of soy protein ingredients in infant foods has witnessed major developments, due to constant growth in per capita disposable income and rise in demand for soy protein ingredients. However, increasing costs and threat of substitutes are expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and the developing countries. Furthermore, investments in R&D activities to produce cost effective and high in nutrition soy protein ingredients are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The global soy protein ingredients market is segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, it is classified into soy protein isolates, soy protein concentrates, and soy flours. The soy protein concentrate segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into bakeries & confectioneries, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacers, infant foods, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

By type, the soy protein ingredients market is divided into soy protein ingredients isolate, Soy Protein Concentrates and Soy Flours. The soy protein concentrate segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to gain maximum market share in the coming years.

👉 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

👉 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 & 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

👉 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized intobakery & confectionery, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacers, infant foods and others infant food segment is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c13b6ea88d4c7e69e64a5e8b01cf10d1

By region, the market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America led in terms of market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The report focuses on the Soy protein ingredients market growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities of the global Soy protein ingredients market. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the Soy protein ingredients market.

The players operating in the global soy protein ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the soy protein ingredients market include AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31360

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

> The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Soy protein ingredients market trends and opportunities.

> The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the currenttrends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing soy protein ingredients market opportunities in the market.

> The soy protein ingredients market fore cast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

> The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

> The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Avocado Puree Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/30/2526010/0/en/Global-Avocado-Puree-Market-Is-Expected-to-Generate-726-6-Million-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Cooking Oils & Fats Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/01/2454312/0/en/Global-Cooking-Oils-Fats-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-104-66-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Textured Soy Protein Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/05/14/2033654/0/en/Global-Textured-Soy-Protein-Market-to-Reach-2-1-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html

Tea Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tea-market-to-garner-93-2-billion-by-2031-at-6-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301809568.html

Maize Flour Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maize-flour-market-to-reach-51-0-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301626050.html

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/31360

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.