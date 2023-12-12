Pablo Picasso(1881-1973) oil on Canvas, Digital Catalog Raisonné by Prof. Dr. Enrique Mallen of Sam Houston University

Pablo Picasso, Oil on Canvas Painting Authenticated and Certified

Renowned auction house from West Flanders auctions an oil on canvas by the legendary Pablo Picasso.

LICHTERVELDE, WEST VLAANDEREN, BELGIË, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil on Canvas Painting Authenticated and Certified by Distinguished Expert Josep Palau i Fabre

In an online event for art enthusiasts and collectors, a rare oil painting attributed to the legendary Pablo Picasso will take center stage at a highly anticipated online auction. The auction, scheduled for December 17, 2023, will commence precisely at 4:00 PM on a prominent online platform.

This exceptional piece, measuring 81 x 60 cm, was authenticated and certified by the celebrated art expert, Mr. Josep Palau i Fabre, in Caldes d'Estrac, Barcelona, Spain, on August 16, 2003. Mr. Palau i Fabre (1917-2008) was not only considered one of the foremost authorities on the life and work of Pablo Picasso but also a personal friend of the iconic artist.

The painting dates back to Picasso's late academic period, around 1897, during his studies at Lonja in Barcelona, Spain (1895-97). Titled "Untitled (OPP.97:055)," the artwork presents the back of a nude male model holding a stick. The piece is cataloged in the "On-Line Picasso Project" - Digital Catalog Raisonné by Prof. Dr. Enrique Mallen of Sam Houston University, currently the most comprehensive source on Picasso's works.

The accompanying certificate, dated August 16, 2003, is written in Catalan and provides valuable insights into Picasso's artistic mastery. Mr. Palau i Fabre notes: “The work of art in the photography on which I write is an oil painting, on canvas, of 81x60cm. It represents a model from the back with a rod in the right hand. I consider this work to be original of Pablo Picasso. Even in the academies Picasso demonstrates that he is interested in the diversity. The models are in diverse positions. Impressing him here is the difference between the head and the body, that part toasted by the sun and that protected by the clothing. The hair of the nape of the neck is described in a form that is characteristic to him. But the most impressive detail is in the illustration of the ear, in the upper part, which the paintbrush, with decisive movement, has created an angle with two strokes. The brushstroke on the upper part of the cheekbone exposes a painting personality far beyond that of an academic painter..."

Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs have the opportunity to view this exceptional artwork during specially arranged viewing days, available by appointment. To arrange a viewing, please contact us.

This auction presents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire an authentic work by the renowned Picasso, capturing a crucial moment from the artist's formative years. Bidders are invited to participate in this historic event, where the digital hammer will fall precisely at 4:00 PM on December 17, 2023. For further information, please contact New-Art BV, Raf Zerrouk.