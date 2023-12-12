Oregano Oil Market to Exceed US$ 13.49 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Oregano Oil Business Looking More Attractive with Growing Demand for Natural Cosmetics Worldwide

Rockville, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oregano Oil Market is pegged at US$ 8.22 billion in 2024, as per a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide sales of oregano oil are forecasted to rise at 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Significant increase in the demand for natural preservatives in the food & beverage industry, owing to growing awareness about health and wellness, is contributing to market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of oregano oil in aromatherapy is a key market growth driver. Demand for natural cosmetics is also increasing due to their health benefits, which is projected to fuel sales of oregano oil-based products.

Key Segments of Oregano Oil Industry Research Report

By Nature By Content By Application By Distribution Channel Organic

Conventional Carvacrol 0% to 24%

Carvacrol 25% to 50%

Carvacrol 51% to 75% Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Retail/Households Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail





More people are becoming aware of the healing properties of oregano oil, which is projected to lead to its increased adoption in the medical field. Among available aromatic plants, leaves of oregano come with a significant proportion of phenol, which is well-known for its antibacterial action. Therefore, oregano oil is used significantly in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global oregano oil market is predicted to be valued at US$ 8.22 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for oregano oil is projected to reach a market value of US$ 13.49 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to expand at 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is forecasted to account for 23.7% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Sales of oregano oil in Japan are predicted to increase at 5.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The pharmaceuticals segment is forecasted to hold 34.2% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

“Increasing demand for herbal and natural products and rising application of oregano oil in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries are predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Adoption of Oregano Oil in Pharmaceutical Industry

Demand for oregano oil is increasing in the production of pharmaceuticals because of its several beneficial properties. Oregano oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and plays a vital role in treating respiratory, gastrointestinal, and menstrual disorders. Pharmaceutical formulation of oregano oil is predicted to stimulate its adoption by healthcare providers.

Key Market Players

NOW Health Group, Inc., AOS Product Pvt. Ltd., Doterra International, LLC, Healing Solutions, Plant Therapy, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Aura Cacia, Fabulous Frannie, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Guru, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., SVA Organics, North American Herb and Spice, Edens Garden, NHR Organic Oils, Visagenics Premium Essential Oils, Ultra International B.V., and Young Living Essential Oils are leading manufacturers of oregano oil.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 13.49 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



The versatile qualities of traditional oregano oil are anticipated to drive its utilization across various industries beyond the realm of health supplements. This oil finds application in the food and beverage sector as a natural preservative. Additionally, its potential benefits for animals contribute to its use in this domain. Furthermore, the anticipated widespread recognition of the antimicrobial properties of oregano oil is expected to fuel its incorporation into personal care products.

The increasing popularity of oregano oil is attributed to its health-promoting features, encompassing anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial attributes. A growing number of consumers are gravitating towards natural supplements and remedies, indicating a potential surge in the adoption of oregano oil.

It is projected that pharmaceuticals will command a 34.2% market share for oregano oil by 2034. In the realm of conventional medicine, oregano oil is employed for various conditions, including gastrointestinal and respiratory issues, anti-inflammatory purposes, antibacterial applications, and addressing menstrual disorders, among others. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to capitalize on the multifaceted properties of oregano oil in contemporary medicine formulations.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the oregano oil market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), content (carvacrol 0% to 24%, carvacrol 25% to 50%, carvacrol 51% to 75%), application (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, retail/households), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail]), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

