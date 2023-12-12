XPENG G9 Achieves a Five-Star 2023 Sustainability Rating from Green NCAP

The XPENG G9, now on sale in Europe, has received a five-star 2023 sustainability rating from Green NCAP

The rating recognises XPENG's long term commitment to green mobility and sustainability, as well as XPENG G9's highest standards in smart design and energy efficiency technologies

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announces that the international model of their flagship electric SUV, XPENG G9, has received a five-star 2023 sustainability rating from Green NCAP.

Green NCAP is an independent pan-European initiative that promotes the development of cars that are clean, energy efficient and cause as little harm to the environment as possible. The tests examine how each car reduces its own pollutants and greenhouse gases and minimises fossil fuel or electricity consumption under real-world conditions.

Green NCAP judges cars across three core areas, including the Clean Air Index, Energy Efficiency Index, and Greenhouse Gases. The XPENG G9 received an average score of 95% in the tests. The car scored 10 in the Clean air index; 9.2 in the Energy Efficiency Index; and 9.4 in the Greenhouse Gases.

The result recognises the steps that XPENG has taken to accelerate EV adoption and minimise the carbon footprint by taking on the challenge of range anxiety and energy efficiency. In particular, the XPENG G9 is equipped with an intelligent thermal and battery management system, which maintains the car's range and performance in different hostile climates, enabling the battery to maintain optimal temperature after pre-conditioning for faster direct current (DC) charging efficiency and longer range.

The XPENG G9 also features an industry-leading 800V Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform and highly integrated powertrain system, which enables 200 km driving range through only 5 minutes of charging. In June, XPENG G9 demonstrated its impressive combination of hardware and software by setting a new charging record at the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) El-Prix 2023 test, reaching a peak charging power of 319 kW. G9 also claimed the top spot in the range test, exceeding by 13% its stated WLTP range in the real-world range.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG, said:

"This five-star result is testament to XPENG's commitment to sustainability, especially as Green NCAP's expansive tests go far beyond the minimum requirements in pursuit of cars with robust real-world performance in this arena. As a company, we strive to be a leader of smart EVs and are committed to meeting the challenges of long-term sustainability by leveraging technology innovation to benefit our operations, our employees and our planet. Another dimension to this commitment was revealed in October when Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) upgraded its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Rating for XPENG from "AA" to "AAA" which is MSCI’s highest rating for a car company."

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley. XPENG has started sales in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands with its P7 sports sedan and ultra-fast charging G9 SUV in 2023.

