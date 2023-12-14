Unveiling the Growth Trajectory: Specialty Carbon Black Market Dynamics

Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The market size of specialty carbon black is expected to grow to $4.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embarking on a journey through the dynamic landscape of the global specialty carbon black market reveals a substantial growth from $2.68 billion in 2022 to $2.99 billion in 2023, propelled by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The market is poised for further expansion, with projections indicating a rise to $4.61 billion in 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 11.4%.

Driving Forces: Plastic and Coating Renaissance

Demand for Plastics and Coatings:

The specialty carbon black market experiences an upswing, driven by the escalating demand for plastics and coatings. Specialty carbon black, serving as an insulating agent, strengthens various applications, including rubber, plastic, ink, and coatings, contributing to the robust growth. A notable surge in global demand for paints and coatings, with a significant increase from 14% in Q1 2021 to 22% in Q2 2021, underscores the market's vitality. The surge, particularly observed in India and China, augurs well for the specialty carbon black market.

Trends Shaping the Market: Investments on the Rise

The specialty carbon black market witnesses a trend of substantial investments, as key players strive to fortify their positions. Noteworthy investments, exemplified by Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., reflect the industry's commitment to expansion and innovation. Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.'s announcement of a substantial investment of INR 300 million for capacity enhancement in Mundra, coupled with an additional INR 100 million for research and development facilities, exemplifies the industry's proactive approach.

Key Players Paving the Way

Dive into the realm of major players shaping the specialty carbon black market:

•Cabot Corporation

•Birla Carbon

•Continental Carbon

•Omsk Carbon Group

•Orion Engineered Carbons

•Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific at the Helm

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the specialty carbon black market. The region is poised to maintain its prominence, securing the position of the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive coverage spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights: Navigating the Varied Landscape

Explore the nuanced segmentation of the specialty carbon black market, designed to cater to diverse preferences and industry demands:

1) By Form: Granules, Powder

2) By Grade: Conductive Carbon Black, Fiber Carbon Black, Food Contact Carbon Black

3) By Process Type: Furnace Black, Gas Black, Lamp Black, Thermal Black

4) By Function: Color, UV Protection, Conductive, Other Functions

5) By Application: Plastics, Battery Electrodes, Paints and Coatings, Inks and Toners, Rubber, Other Applications

