Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1267

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - United States Marine Corps.

(6) LCPL Fabbri was assigned to the Headquarters

Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force,

Camp Pendleton, California.

(7) LCPL Fabbri was deployed to Afghanistan and

participated in Operation Enduring Freedom.

(8) On September 28, 2010, LCPL Fabbri was killed in

action in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

(9) LCPL Fabbri's death occurred one day before his 21st

birthday.

(10) LCPL Fabbri was due home from his tour in October

2010, and was to meet his high school sweetheart at the

Marine Corps Ball in November 2010.

(11) Upon his passing, LCPL Fabbri was honored by the

Governors of Pennsylvania and California for his ultimate

sacrifice to our nation.

(12) LCPL Fabbri's remains traveled under the bridge

that is the subject of this act when his body was returned to

the United States after his death.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 5796,

carrying State Route 4001 over U.S. Route 22 in Allegheny

Township, Blair County, is designated as the LCPL Ralph J.

Fabbri USMC Memorial Bridge.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to

traffic in both directions on the bridge.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB1020PN1267 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28