Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1267
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - United States Marine Corps.
(6) LCPL Fabbri was assigned to the Headquarters
Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force,
Camp Pendleton, California.
(7) LCPL Fabbri was deployed to Afghanistan and
participated in Operation Enduring Freedom.
(8) On September 28, 2010, LCPL Fabbri was killed in
action in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.
(9) LCPL Fabbri's death occurred one day before his 21st
birthday.
(10) LCPL Fabbri was due home from his tour in October
2010, and was to meet his high school sweetheart at the
Marine Corps Ball in November 2010.
(11) Upon his passing, LCPL Fabbri was honored by the
Governors of Pennsylvania and California for his ultimate
sacrifice to our nation.
(12) LCPL Fabbri's remains traveled under the bridge
that is the subject of this act when his body was returned to
the United States after his death.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 5796,
carrying State Route 4001 over U.S. Route 22 in Allegheny
Township, Blair County, is designated as the LCPL Ralph J.
Fabbri USMC Memorial Bridge.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to
traffic in both directions on the bridge.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
