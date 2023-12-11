Senate Bill 1017 Printer's Number 1268

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - the Federal poverty level or a decrease in household income of

10% or more if the customer's household income level is 200% or

less of the Federal poverty level.

"City natural gas distribution operation." As defined in

section 102 (relating to definitions).

"Creditworthiness." An assessment of an applicant's or

customer's ability to meet bill payment obligations for utility

service.

"Customer." A natural person at least 18 years of age or an

emancipated minor in whose name a residential service account is

listed and who is primarily responsible for payment of bills

rendered for the service or any adult occupant whose name

appears on the mortgage, deed or lease, as identified in section

202 of The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, of the property for

which the residential utility service is requested. The term

includes a person who, within 30 days after service termination

or discontinuance of service, seeks to have service reconnected

at the same location or transferred to another location within

the service territory of the public utility.

"Customer assistance program." A plan or program sponsored

by a public utility for the purpose of providing universal

service and energy conservation, as defined by section 2202

(relating to definitions) or 2803 (relating to definitions), or

other assistance programs offered by a public utility, including

a water distribution utility or a wastewater utility, in which

customers make monthly payments based on household income and

household size and under which customers must comply with

certain responsibilities and restrictions in order to remain

eligible for the program.

"Electric distribution utility." [An entity providing

