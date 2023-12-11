Senate Bill 1017 Printer's Number 1268
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - the Federal poverty level or a decrease in household income of
10% or more if the customer's household income level is 200% or
less of the Federal poverty level.
"City natural gas distribution operation." As defined in
section 102 (relating to definitions).
"Creditworthiness." An assessment of an applicant's or
customer's ability to meet bill payment obligations for utility
service.
"Customer." A natural person at least 18 years of age or an
emancipated minor in whose name a residential service account is
listed and who is primarily responsible for payment of bills
rendered for the service or any adult occupant whose name
appears on the mortgage, deed or lease, as identified in section
202 of The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, of the property for
which the residential utility service is requested. The term
includes a person who, within 30 days after service termination
or discontinuance of service, seeks to have service reconnected
at the same location or transferred to another location within
the service territory of the public utility.
"Customer assistance program." A plan or program sponsored
by a public utility for the purpose of providing universal
service and energy conservation, as defined by section 2202
(relating to definitions) or 2803 (relating to definitions), or
other assistance programs offered by a public utility, including
a water distribution utility or a wastewater utility, in which
customers make monthly payments based on household income and
household size and under which customers must comply with
certain responsibilities and restrictions in order to remain
eligible for the program.
"Electric distribution utility." [An entity providing
