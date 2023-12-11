Senate Bill 1019 Printer's Number 1269

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - days after the appointment of its new members and set up

operating procedures and develop application forms for licensing

clinical social workers, associate marriage and family

therapists, marriage and family therapists, associate

professional counselors and professional counselors. It shall be

the responsibility of the board to circulate these forms and

educate the public to the requirements of licensing in order to

hold oneself out as a licensed bachelor social worker, licensed

social worker, licensed associate marriage and family therapist,

licensed clinical social worker, licensed marriage and family

therapist, licensed associate professional counselor or licensed

professional counselor within the Commonwealth.

Section 6. Powers and functions of board.

The board shall have the following powers:

* * *

(2) To adopt and, from time to time, revise such rules

and regulations as may be necessary to carry into effect the

provisions of this act. Such regulations may include, but

shall not be limited to, standards of professional practice

and conduct for licensed bachelor social workers, licensed

social workers, licensed clinical social workers, licensed

associate marriage and family therapists , licensed marriage

and family therapists, licensed associate professional

counselors and licensed professional counselors in

Pennsylvania.

(3) To examine for, deny, approve, issue, revoke,

suspend or renew licenses of bachelor social workers, social

workers, clinical social workers, associate marriage and

family therapists, marriage and family therapists, associate

professional counselors and professional counselors pursuant

20230SB1019PN1269 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30