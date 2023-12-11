Senate Bill 1019 Printer's Number 1269
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - days after the appointment of its new members and set up
operating procedures and develop application forms for licensing
clinical social workers, associate marriage and family
therapists, marriage and family therapists, associate
professional counselors and professional counselors. It shall be
the responsibility of the board to circulate these forms and
educate the public to the requirements of licensing in order to
hold oneself out as a licensed bachelor social worker, licensed
social worker, licensed associate marriage and family therapist,
licensed clinical social worker, licensed marriage and family
therapist, licensed associate professional counselor or licensed
professional counselor within the Commonwealth.
Section 6. Powers and functions of board.
The board shall have the following powers:
(2) To adopt and, from time to time, revise such rules
and regulations as may be necessary to carry into effect the
provisions of this act. Such regulations may include, but
shall not be limited to, standards of professional practice
and conduct for licensed bachelor social workers, licensed
social workers, licensed clinical social workers, licensed
associate marriage and family therapists , licensed marriage
and family therapists, licensed associate professional
counselors and licensed professional counselors in
Pennsylvania.
(3) To examine for, deny, approve, issue, revoke,
suspend or renew licenses of bachelor social workers, social
workers, clinical social workers, associate marriage and
family therapists, marriage and family therapists, associate
professional counselors and professional counselors pursuant
