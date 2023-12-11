Senate Bill 815 Printer's Number 1271
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - provided in subsection (c), every resident individual, estate or
trust shall be subject to, and shall pay for the privilege of
receiving each of the classes of income hereinafter enumerated
in section 303, a tax upon each dollar of income received by
that resident during that resident's taxable year at the rate of
three and seven hundredths per cent.
(b) [Every] Except as provided in subsection (c), every
nonresident individual, estate or trust shall be subject to, and
shall pay for the privilege of receiving each of the classes of
income hereinafter enumerated in section 303 from sources within
this Commonwealth, a tax upon each dollar of income received by
that nonresident during that nonresident's taxable year at the
rate of three and seven hundredths per cent.
(c) The classes of income under section 303 received by a
resident trust, and the classes of income received by a
nonresident trust from sources within this Commonwealth, shall
be taxable to the grantor of the trust or another person to the
extent the grantor or other person is treated as the owner of
the trust under sections 671, 672, 673, 674, 675, 676, 677, 678
and 679 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514,
26 U.S.C. § 1 et seq.) , as amended, whether or not such income
is distributed or distributable to the beneficiaries of the
trust or accumulated.
Section 305. Taxability of Estates, Trusts and Their
Beneficiaries.--[The] (a) Except as provided in subsection (b),
the income of a beneficiary of an estate or trust in respect of
such estate or trust shall consist of that part of the income or
gains received by the estate or trust for its taxable year
ending within or with the beneficiary's taxable year which,
under the governing instrument and applicable State law, is
