Senate Resolution 169 Printer's Number 1272

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1153

PRINTER'S NO. 1272

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

169

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO AND DUSH,

OCTOBER 4, 2023

AS AMENDED, DECEMBER 11, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Requesting that the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

conduct a program evaluation to assess the effectiveness and

efficiency of workforce development programs administered by

various Commonwealth agencies.

DIRECTING THE LEGISLATIVE BUDGET AND FINANCE COMMITTEE TO

CONDUCT A STUDY EVALUATING THE EFFECTIVENESS AND EFFICIENCY

OF THE VARIOUS WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS ADMINISTERED BY

COMMONWEALTH AGENCIES.

WHEREAS, A well-trained workforce is essential for this

Commonwealth's CITIZENS, families and economy; and

WHEREAS, Employers in many industries face immense challenges

in finding qualified employees; and

WHEREAS, Numerous State agencies, including the THE

Department of Labor and Industry, the Department of Education,

the Department of Human Services and the Department of Community

and Economic Development administer their own EACH ADMINISTER

SEPARATE workforce development programs; and

WHEREAS, Governor Shapiro requested $400 million in

appropriations for an additional workforce training program

targeting infrastructure projects; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate request that the Legislative Budget

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

