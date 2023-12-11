Senate Resolution 169 Printer's Number 1272
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
169
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO AND DUSH,
OCTOBER 4, 2023
AS AMENDED, DECEMBER 11, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Requesting that the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee
conduct a program evaluation to assess the effectiveness and
efficiency of workforce development programs administered by
various Commonwealth agencies.
DIRECTING THE LEGISLATIVE BUDGET AND FINANCE COMMITTEE TO
CONDUCT A STUDY EVALUATING THE EFFECTIVENESS AND EFFICIENCY
OF THE VARIOUS WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS ADMINISTERED BY
COMMONWEALTH AGENCIES.
WHEREAS, A well-trained workforce is essential for this
Commonwealth's CITIZENS, families and economy; and
WHEREAS, Employers in many industries face immense challenges
in finding qualified employees; and
WHEREAS, Numerous State agencies, including the THE
Department of Labor and Industry, the Department of Education,
the Department of Human Services and the Department of Community
and Economic Development administer their own EACH ADMINISTER
SEPARATE workforce development programs; and
WHEREAS, Governor Shapiro requested $400 million in
appropriations for an additional workforce training program
targeting infrastructure projects; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate request that the Legislative Budget
