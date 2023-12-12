IPIM and Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone Join Hands to Help Macao Ideas’ Enterprises Leverage Preferential Policies to Further Explore Business Opportunities

MACAU, December 12 - In an effort to continue to promote the integration of Macao enterprises into the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (the Cooperation Zone), the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone jointly organized the “Briefing Session on Support Policies for Macao Ideas’ Enterprises to Set up Operations in the Cooperation Zone” in Macao on 6 December. At the briefing session, Macao Ideas’ enterprises were introduced to the first targeted preferential policy released by the authorities of the Cooperation Zone for Macao-funded enterprises, and updated with its details such as specific content and application conditions of the one-off incentives for setting up operations in the Cooperation Zone. The event was attended by more than 40 representatives of Macao enterprises and led to dynamic exchange session.

The first dedicated preferential policy for Macao-funded enterprises to set up operations in Hengqin

At the briefing session, the representative of the Investment Promotion Division of the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone elaborated the application conditions and procedures of the Support Measures for the Development of Macao-funded Enterprises in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and also shared information related to the investment environment in Hengqin, so that the participants could have a vivid understanding of the relevant incentive polices for investing in Hengqin.

According to one of the enterprises representatives, the briefing session helped the audiences to get an in-depth insight into the investment environment of the Cooperation Zone. They were not only clearly aware of the specific support policies for Macao-funded enterprises and the relevant application procedures, but also became more interested in investing in the Cooperation Zone. The company were about to develop plans for gradually integrating into the development of the Cooperation Zone, hoping to further expand their businesses to the vast market of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in the future.

“Macao Ideas” creating a platform for Macao enterprises to “go global”

“Macao Ideas” is the exhibition center established by IPIM which committed to promoting products of “Made-in-Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design”. At present, it exhibits around 1,700 products from over 100 Macao enterprises, including food, coffee beans, wine, healthcare products, clothes, shoes, jewelry, skin care products, cultural and creative design products. It showcases and promotes Macao products through diverse channels both online and offline, whilst creating a platform for Macao enterprises to collaborate with domestic and overseas traders and further explore new business opportunities.

In the future, IPIM will continue to organize a wide variety of economic and trade promotion events in line with the needs of enterprises and the market trends, so as to pursue a broader market for Macao products. For more information about the “Macao Ideas”, please visit: https://macaoideas.ipim.gov.mo/.