【Equipped for hospitality】MGTO holds Islamic Culture in Tourism Workshop again for professional development of tourism employees

MACAU, December 12 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized the Islamic Culture in Tourism Workshop again today (12 December) to support tourism employees’ professional growth. Such enhancement of hospitality skills will raise their competitiveness, improve tourism service quality at large and contribute to destination branding, as the city endeavors to tap a wider diversity of visitor markets internationally.

Popular workshop returns and welcomes more participants

Following the first workshop that engaged enthusiastic participants in March 2023, the Office held another Islamic Culture in Tourism Workshop today (12 December). In view of many signups, the quota was increased to meet the demand. Imam of Islamic Association of Macau, Ding Shao Jie, once again shared as the key speaker at the workshop. Employees of hotels, catering establishments and travel agencies as well as tour guides in the work force, retail personnel and chefs keenly participated in the workshop. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes was also present on the occasion.

Informative and practical workshop

The workshop presented an overview of the Islamic faith exemplified by Abraham, as well as the religious rituals, festivals, customs and cultural characteristics of Islam. Industry participants were introduced to the norms and concerns in serving Islamic visitors, as well as itinerary planning for them. By giving a practical and richly informative introduction to the Islamic culture in tourism, the Office familiarized tourism employees with the religion of Islam so that their services can better cater to the needs of Islamic visitors.

Industry training for upgrade of tourism quality

MGTO continues to partner with industry operators in organizing different training programs for the improvement of service quality in the tourism industry. To cater for the demand, the Office organized the first Islamic Culture in Tourism Workshop in March 2023, followed by a cross-cultural tourism workshop and two courses about cultural difference among different visitor source markets. Industry professionals are provided with the opportunities to expand their hospitality knowledge and skills of tending to travelers from a diversity of cultural backgrounds and international markets.