AIDI Finance Officially Launches on the Ethereum Network

Aidi Finance brings together complete decentralized finance solutions and integrates them with Gaming, entertainment and NFTs.

Sandown, England, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIDI Finance, a pioneering entity in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, has recently initiated its operations on the Ethereum Network. This move aims to transform the DeFi landscape by blending distinctive features and substantial benefits.

AIDI is committed to offering an enhanced user experience with its comprehensive suite of utilities and 0% tax, addressing the need for convenience and security in cryptocurrency transactions. Its portfolio includes a decentralized exchange (DEX) exchanger, a lottery engine, and crypto cards, among other offerings, catering to the diverse interests of crypto enthusiasts.

AIDI Finance: Revolutionizing the DeFi Arena

AIDI Finance, having commenced on the Ethereum network on December 4th, has achieved remarkable growth since its inception. Starting with an initial market cap of $450,000, the project has soared to a capitalization of $1,000,000, indicating significant growth potential. AIDI sets itself apart with its fully decentralized contract and the team's commitment to liquidity burn to ensure on-chain stability. The project has been designed with various in-house developed utilities, aiming to fulfill varied user needs.

The vision of AIDI's team is to establish the AIDI token as a stable currency, offering the dual advantage of being a solid investment option and providing access to its unique utilities, especially in the current bullish cryptocurrency supercycle. In a strategic move to expand its market presence, AIDI will be listed on P2B CEX, Europe's largest exchange, on December 15th.

AIDI's dedication to transparency and openness is evident through its audit by Solidproof and successful project team KYC verification. Regular updates are provided to the community and token holders, reinforcing the project's commitment to these principles. With its current market valuation, AIDI presents a lucrative opportunity for early investors, potentially leading to significant returns. AIDI Finance is undeniably setting a new benchmark in the DeFi space.

The Distinctive Features and Advantages of AIDI

AIDI's ecosystem is enriched with a variety of unique features. AidiCraft’s NFT marketplace promotes artistic freedom through low commission rates and free minting. It supports multiple networks and guarantees royalties for NFT owners. The project will incorporate AidiPlayFi integration, allowing for NFT trading and transactions within web3 games.

AidiSwap , the decentralized exchange, enables seamless transactions across Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB networks, and is open to listings from various projects.

AidiRaffles , the lottery service, ensures transparent operations, leveraging Chainlink's Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for fair winner selection.

AidiBets , an online casino platform, offers a range of gaming and sports betting options, emphasizing user anonymity.

AidiConnect, an upcoming product, will offer valuable analytics, tracking token movements and commissions within the ecosystem. Essentially, it functions as a notification tracker for the AIDI ecosystem, personalized for individual users. The tool also enables anyone to view the rewards earned from ARF (Automated Reward Farming).

The AidiCard , a crypto visa card, simplifies global transactions, offering competitive commissions on crypto-to-fiat conversions. For VIP clients, a premium metal crypto card is available.

AidiGarage, the project's merchandise store, offers a diverse range of products, including t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and phone cases. These items are not only of excellent quality but also provide users with an opportunity to demonstrate their support for the AIDI ecosystem.

Lastly, AidiStake is developing a versatile coin-staking facility, showcasing the team's commitment to transparency and investor security through decentralized contract and liquidity token burning.

About AIDI Finance

AIDI Finance, an entity officially registered in the UK , is a promising project primed for substantial growth. Solidproof, a reputable and influential audit firm, has conducted a comprehensive audit of AIDI's contract. Its decentralized structure and burnt liquidity highlight its dependability. All team wallets are connected via multisig, ensuring heightened security. AIDI offers functional utilities, making it more than just a token. Its market capitalization of 1 million suggests significant investment growth potential.

The project aims to make AIDI a ubiquitous name in the cryptocurrency world, aiming to rank among the top 50 projects on CoinMarketCap and build an ecosystem centered around crypto enthusiasts. AIDI strives to deliver value and growth potential to its holders, rivaling predecessors like Shiba and Floki. Additionally, AIDI is focused on providing practical utility through its ecosystem, while the 0% transaction tax specified in the contract stands out as a significant feature of the project.

For more information on AIDI, interested individuals can visit its website and follow the team's updates on social media platforms such as Twitter , Telegram , and Instagram

Christian Warren support(at)aidiverse.com