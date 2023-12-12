Advantest Launches Real-Time Data Infrastructure (RTDI™) Platform Driving the Next Generation of Semiconductor Test

ACS RTDI™ Platform Enables Customers to Realize Integrated Workflows Across the Entire Test Ecosystem, Significantly Improving Test Cost, Yield, Time to Market and Time to Volume

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that its newly launched ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure (RTDI™) has been accepted by multiple major data analytics companies as part of an industry-wide collaboration to accelerate data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) decision-making within a single, integrated platform.



Advantest formed ACS in 2020 with the mission of enabling an open solution ecosystem data platform. ACS RTDI is a real-time data infrastructure that securely collects, analyzes, stores and monitors semiconductor test data to empower customers to automate the process of converting insights into actionable test decisions within milliseconds. This helps customers and partners reduce test time, optimize quality and reliability and enhance smart packaging.

“Advantest’s ACS RTDI platform turbocharges decision-making on test floor, while freeing test engineers from the tedium of having to search for needles in data haystacks,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, vice chair and senior fellow, TechInsights. “It lowers test cost with real-time test vector optimization while lowering packaging cost by shifting left systematic final test failures to probe.”

“In the semiconductor test industry, it has historically taken multiple iterations to drive higher yields, improve quality and reliability, and achieve higher throughput and smart packaging. The current file-based approach is performed offline, taking days or even weeks to identify and resolve any issues,” said Michael Chang, vice president and general manager of ACS at Advantest. “We are pleased to be working with industry-leading data analytics partners to enable their cutting-edge applications into our RTDI™ platform. These partnerships enable customers to take advantage of new levels of data integrity and security across different test nodes and benefit from proven infrastructure solutions that will enable them to achieve new levels of operational efficiency.”

The ACS RTDI platform integrates data sources across the entire IC manufacturing supply chain while employing low-latency edge computing and analytics in a secure True Zero Trust™ environment. This innovative infrastructure minimizes the need for human intervention, streamlining overall data utilization across multiple insertions and supporting customers’ databases. Because cyber security remains a top concern among customers, the ACS RTDI platform was architected to be reliable and safe, ensuring hassle-free OS revisions, which protects data from unauthorized access or loss by leveraging True Zero Trust. Overall, the new ACS ecosystem will enable customers to boost quality, yield, and operational efficiencies, and to accelerate product development and new product introductions for years to come.

Partner Endorsements

PDF Solutions

"We are excited to collaborate with Advantest ACS on the launch of the ACS RTDI™ platform,” said Said Akar, GM, Exensio Analytics at PDF Solutions. “This platform strengthens the joint cloud-to-edge architecture, while utilizing Exensio® advanced analytics applications to address semiconductor industry use cases targeting quality, test time and yield.”

proteanTecs

“We see immense value in collaborating with Advantest to bring deep data edge analytics to semiconductor test,” said Uzi Baruch, chief strategy officer, proteanTecs. “Available in the ACS Solution Store, our proteanTecs Edge™ applications enable mutual customers to discover insights and take action around key metrics, including latent defect detection, power reduction, performance tuning, and 2.5/3D interconnect monitoring.”

Synopsys

“Our close collaboration with Advantest will provide mutual customers with efficient access to Synopsys’ ACS RTDI-compatible analytics applications,” said Steve Pateras, vice president of marketing, Hardware Analytics and Test at Synopsys. “The availability of Synopsys Silicon.da real-time production analytics applications enables the ACS ecosystem to improve key chip production metrics such as quality, yield and throughput, while also improving key silicon operational metrics such as chip power and performance.”

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

