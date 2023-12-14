Navigating the Dynamic Terrain: Global Sports Market

Sports Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Sports Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The market size of global sports market is expected to grow to $623.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embarking on a dynamic growth trajectory, the global sports market witnessed a commendable expansion from $486.61 billion in 2022 to $512.14 billion in 2023, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Anticipating sustained growth, the market is forecasted to reach $623.63 billion in 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 5.0%.

Driving Forces: Economic Growth and Stability

The sports market is poised to benefit from the steady economic growth projected across developed and developing countries. With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reporting global real GDP growth at 3.7% in 2019 and 2020, and an estimated 3.6% from 2021 to 2023, the economic landscape is favorable. Recovering commodity prices further contribute to this economic surge. Notably, the US economy is expected to exhibit stable growth, while emerging markets like India and China continue to outpace their developed counterparts. India's GDP growth at 8.7% in 2021-22 and China's 8.1% in 2021 exemplify the sustained economic growth driving the demand in the sports market.

Major Players Paving the Way

Explore the landscape shaped by key players driving the global sports market:

•Maruhan

•Life Time Fitness, Inc.

•Liberty Media Corporation

•Futbol Club Barcelona

•Dallas Cowboys

•Heiwa Corporation

•Manchester City F.C.

Innovations Reshaping the Experience: Virtual Reality Integration

Innovations in the sports market are transforming the spectator experience through the integration of virtual reality (VR) technology. VR, with its ability to generate immersive environments, is enhancing the viewing experience for spectators. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments, allowing spectators a virtual walkthrough of stadiums or race tracks and diverse viewing angles. A noteworthy example is the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, broadcasted in VR. NASCAR, too, has embraced VR to create interactive fan areas at race tracks.

Regional Dynamics: North America Takes the Lead

In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant force in the sports market, with Africa anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive regional coverage spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights: Diverse Landscape

Dive into the nuanced segmentation of the global sports market, catering to diverse preferences and industry demands:

1) By Type: Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

2) By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

3) By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

Subsegments Covered: Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports, Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports

Sports Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sports Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sports market size, sports market drivers and trends, sports market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The sports market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

