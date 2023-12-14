Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033

The artificial intelligence in e-commerce market size has grown rapidly in recent years $7.01 billion in 2023 to $8.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market size is predicted to reach $14.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%

The growth in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market is due to the spike in online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in e-commerce market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG.

Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Segments

• By Technology: Natural language processing (NLP), Deep Learning, Machine Learning

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Application: Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Analysis, Fake Review Analysis, Warehouse Automation, Merchandizing, Product Recommendation, Customer Service, Other Applications

• By End User: Information Technology(IT) And Telecommunication, Retail And E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Other End User

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12880&type=smp

Artificial intelligence in e-commerce refers to applying AI technologies and techniques to enhance various aspects of online shopping and improve the overall customer experience in electronic commerce. AI is used in e-commerce to improve the customer experience, increase sales, optimize operations and reduce costs.

Read More On The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-e-commerce-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Size and Growth

……

32. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market

35. Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

36. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chip-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

AI Powered Storage Market