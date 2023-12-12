Big Update of Chipsmall's Online Store In The End of 2023
Hong Kong, December 12, 2023 – Chipsmall, a leading global distributor of electronic components, unveils its revamped online store.HONG KONG, CHINA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new website features a fresh, modern design and improved functionality to make it easier for customers around the world to find the products they need. Without further ado, let us look at what’s new in Chipsmall first.
What’s New in Chipsmall
Upgrades in Chipsmall.com include:
(1) Submitting RFQ Online
With the new RFQ submitting function on Chipsmall, users can submit an RFQ in a few clicks by using the BOM tool.
(2)Free X-ray Inspection Service
Free X-ray inspection service is available on Chipsmall now. Users can detect the authentication of goods ordered on Chipsmall with this technology.
(3) Comprehensive Product Information
To eliminate any concerns from users about product knowledge before placing an order, users search and check information about any parts they need on Chipsmall now.
(4) New User Interface
The new interface of Chipsmall is easy to navigate and use.
What Is Chipsmall
As mentioned above, Chipsmall is a global electronics components distributor based in Hong Kong with experience over 19 years in the electronics industry.
To bring the best products to our customers, Chipsmall continue to enhance our quality control process. That’s why Chipsmall has been accredited by ESD, AS9120B, ISO14001, IOS9001, and D&B in the past years.
What Chipsmall Offer
Chipsmall distributes electronic components from hundreds of the world's leading manufacturers.
Chipsmall have a global network of warehouses and distribution centers, which allows it to deliver components to our customers quickly and efficiently.
Advantages of Chipsmall
In the past 19 years, Chipsmall have established mutual-benefit business relationships with customers around the world. The secret of the success of Chipsmall includes:
(1)Provide obsolete and hard to find to meet their specific needs.
(2)Up to 20% cheaper than the product from other distributors.
(3)Only offer original products with a 365-day warranty.
