The Global Fixed and Mobile C-Arms Market Projected to Expand at a 4.9% Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

The fixed and mobile c-arms market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.” — The Business research company

The fixed and mobile c-arms market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the fixed and mobile c-arms market size is projected to reach $3.49 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The expansion in the fixed and mobile c-arms market is attributed to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the fixed and mobile C-Arms market. Key players in the fixed and mobile C-Arms market comprise Hitachi Medical Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Market Segments

• By Device Type: Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms, Full Size C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, Other Device Types

• By Technology: Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel

• By Application: Gastroenterology, Pain Management, Orthopedics And Trauma, Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global fixed and mobile c-arms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fixed and mobile C-arms are imaging systems used in diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. They consist of a C-shaped arm structure with an X-ray source on one end and an X-ray detector on the other that provides high-quality real-time X-ray imaging, often with advanced imaging capabilities and guides surgeons during various medical procedures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fixed And Mobile C-Arms Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

