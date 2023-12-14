Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is predicted to reach $135.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.
The growth in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is due to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-inflammatory therapeutics market share. Major players in the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc..
Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segments
• By Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids, Anti-Inflammatory Biologics
• By Indication: Arthritis, Respiratory Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Other Inflammatory Diseases
• By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Distribution
• By Geography: The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Anti-inflammatory therapeutics refer to prescription medications that treat pain, lessen inflammation, and lower a high body temperature. It acts as a host response modifier and plays a crucial role in managing acute and chronic headaches, painful phases, sprains, and strain problems.
